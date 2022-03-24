ESPN's Mel Kiper says Bills aren't in good spot for a CB late in first round

Kiper doesn’t see one of the top three cornerbacks falling to the Bills – or even to New England, which picks No. 21 and has a big need at the position. The Patriots lost their best cornerback, J.C. Jackson, to the Chargers in free agency.

“I don’t think so,” Kiper said. “I think you’re looking at Trent McDuffie as the third corner taken, and I don’t think he’ll be there. Then you look – all the other guys are just a little iffy."

Of course, Kiper’s view is but one opinion, albeit a high-profile one.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has a fourth corner, Washington’s Kyler Gordon, being taken 23rd overall. Analyst Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports projects two other cornerbacks going late in the first round – Florida’s Kaiir Elam at No. 29 and Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. at No. 31.

The Ringer has Booth going No. 14, Elam going No. 21 and Gordon being taken by Buffalo at No. 25.

Still, Kiper said the corners beyond the top three have enough question marks for teams to be leery.