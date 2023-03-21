Mel Kiper's latest mock draft for ESPN has the Bills using the No. 27 selection on Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Kiper writes that he "keeps coming back to Robinson being perfect for this Bills offense" and a "security blanket" for Josh Allen while also being able to "rip off chunk plays" in the run game.

Kiper refers to Robinson as a "luxury pick" for the Bills, with the team having signed Damien Harris from the Patriots to join James Cook and Nyheim Hines.

During his final year at Texas, Robinson racked up 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 attempts.

Robinson ran 4.46 seconds in the 40 at the combine and did not take part in drills at Texas Pro Day.

As Kiper noted, because Robinson is a running back, he could be available in the 20s, even though Kiper has him projected as a top 10 talent.

Bills officials had a dinner meeting with Robinson in Austin before Texas Pro Day, and Robinson said he met with the Bills at the scouting combine.