ESPN's Mel Kiper loves Breece Hall, thinks No. 25 is too soon for BIlls to take RB

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. can’t talk himself into the value of a running back for the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the NFL draft.

Kiper, however, likes the idea in the second round, with the 57th overall pick. He projects the Bills will take Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III in his latest two-round mock draft.

The longtime draft analyst rates Iowa State’s Breece Hall as the No. 1 back available and has Walker as No. 2.

What about Hall to Buffalo with the 25th overall pick? You could make a case for it, Kiper says.

“Breece Hall is worthy of being a first-round pick,” Kiper said. “I don’t think he will be because teams don’t need that player. Even if you look at Buffalo, they have Devin Singletary who came on strong at the end of the year. ... If you look at Buffalo in the second round – maybe. If Buffalo didn’t take a running back in Round 1, I have Kenneth Walker going there.”

Hall is a dynamic back who draws comparisons with Indianapolis superstar Jonathan Taylor. He’s 5-foot-11, 217 pounds and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. (Singletary is 5-7½, 203 and ran 4.66.) Hall is a proven receiver, with 36 catches last year.

Walker is 5-9, 211 and ran 4.38. He ran for 1,636 yards and 18 TDs last season. He has 19 career catches.

“Walker is a bulldozer with some juice through the hole,” Kiper said. “He wasn't used much as a receiver in college, so that's a question mark. But for a team that needs to take pressure off its quarterback and has excellent receivers, Walker could thrive.”

Kiper projects the Bills taking cornerback-safety Daxton Hill of Michigan at No. 25. Hill is good covering receivers out of the slot but isn’t an outside cornerback. The Bills arguably don’t need a slot cornerback because they just re-signed Taron Johnson to a contract extension last season.

Kiper has Hall going to the New York Jets early in the second round with the No. 38 overall pick.

“I think two running backs will go in Round 2,” Kiper said. “This is not a talented and deep running back group at all. In fact, after the top two running backs, there’s a huge drop-off to the third one, who may not go until the third or fourth round, and you may only have a couple of them there.

“This running back class is very mediocre overall but there are two standout performers at the top,” Kiper said.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.