ESPN's Mel Kiper latest mock draft has Bills selecting Michigan defensive back

Wrote Kiper: "I just moved Hill way up on my Big Board. NFL teams love his versatility – he played more than 550 snaps at nickelback in 2021 – and think he could play both corner and safety. He might be a slot corner if he ends up in Buffalo, which lost Levi Wallace in free agency and has Tre'Davious White returning from an ACL tear. Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson) and Kyler Gordon (Washington) are two other corners to keep an eye on. The Bills have one of the best rosters in the league."