ESPN's Mel Kiper latest mock draft has Bills selecting Michigan defensive back

As the NFL draft gets closer, the mock drafts continue to roll in.
On Wednesday, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft and he has the Bills using the No. 25 overall selection on Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill.
Wrote Kiper: "I just moved Hill way up on my Big Board. NFL teams love his versatility – he played more than 550 snaps at nickelback in 2021 – and think he could play both corner and safety. He might be a slot corner if he ends up in Buffalo, which lost Levi Wallace in free agency and has Tre'Davious White returning from an ACL tear. Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson) and Kyler Gordon (Washington) are two other corners to keep an eye on. The Bills have one of the best rosters in the league."
The Bills, of course, value position versatility so Hall's ability to play multiple positions would seem attractive.
Hall is listed at 6 foot and 192 pounds and ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. His time ranked 14th overall.
Among safeties, his time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.06 seconds) and three-cone drill time (6.57 seconds) were ranked No. 1.