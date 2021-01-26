ESPN's Mel Kiper has Bills bolstering the run game in his initial mock draft

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is out with his first NFL mock draft, and on the heels of the Bills' loss in the AFC championship game, Kiper has the Bills using the No. 30 pick to improve the running game.

Here is what Kiper wrote: "Buffalo’s running game was so ineffective this season that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll cooked up a few game plans that required very few runs. Josh Allen was the Bills’ leading rusher in the postseason – by 82 yards. They should upgrade with Harris, who had a dominant season for the Crimson Tide and could also help in the passing game. With rookie Zack Moss coming off an ankle injury and Devin Singletary not an every-down player, this is where the Bills can get better immediately in 2021. And we’ve seen rookies come in right away and make a big impact. Offensive line is a position to watch for Buffalo; I thought about Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield here."