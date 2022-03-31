ESPN's McShay thinks CB Andrew Booth Jr. would be good option for Bills

Booth has pretty good size, at 6-feet, 194 pounds and with 31½-inch arms. He played 35 games for Clemson with 15 starts. He’s good in run support and looks like a good fit for a team that likes to play a lot of zone coverage, like the Bills. Booth did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine. He underwent a sports hernia operation recently.

“I think you could get Booth and feel good about it,” McShay said. “I’d say 25 to 32 is the range I expect him to go and is the value that matches up with the player. ... But there are other positions. ... There are some really good players to be had at that range.”

McShay doesn’t see any other corners after Booth being worthy of a first-round pick. He also thinks the Bills could get a viable offer to trade back with a team that might want to move up to get a quarterback. He mentioned Detroit and Atlanta, picking second and eighth, respectively, as teams that probably won’t take a QB with their first pick but might take one with their second selection.

“I think that’s the range where if a team’s trying to move back into the first round get a quarterback ... trading back would not be a bad option if they gate the possibility,” McShay said.

