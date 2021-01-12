 Skip to main content
ESPN's Football Power Index has Chiefs-Ravens as most likely AFC championship game
ESPN's Football Power Index has Chiefs-Ravens as most likely AFC championship game

Bills' rally falls short in 24-17 loss to Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Baltimore Ravens enter Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as a 2.5-point underdog and the fifth seed, but ESPN's Football Power Index has Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs as the most likely championship game matchup at 42% probability. 

A Bills-Chiefs matchup is second at 39%. The most unlikely matchup would be Bills-Cleveland Browns at 9%. 

The top two seeds in the AFC have met in the conference championship twice in the last five seasons  in the 2015 season when No. 1 Denver played No. 2 New England and in the 2018 season, when No. 1 Kansas City played No. 2 New England.

Here is how ESPN explains its Football Power Index: "A measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule."

