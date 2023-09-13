There has been plenty of criticism in the aftermath of the Bills' 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Monday night.

Much of it has been focused on quarterback Josh Allen and his four turnovers, including three interceptions, and the questionable decision-making that has been an Achilles' heel of the star quarterback.

Many Bills fans have latched on to comments made by ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, a former quarterback, to Key Adams on her show Tuesday morning on FanDuel that focused on what Orlovsky sees as a pattern of mistakes by Allen.

"I love Josh. I’m a huge fan of the person as well," Orlovsky said. "(Monday) night is one of those games and you sit there and you watch it and if I was his coach, I would look him dead in the eye and say, ‘We’ve got to grow up. We’ve got to grow up, man.’ We can’t have this conversation all the time.

"When Aaron Rodgers goes down, there is one chance, one way they lose that football game, and for $250 million, it can’t be because of you, dude. I understand if you think you’re a great and you are and you think you’re competitive and you are. And we love all that …

"We’ve got to handle this situation better … I had in my notebook, rewatching the game, I have seven clips where I can describe him as completely out of control. Can’t have that. … Your eyes are all over the place, your feet are all over the place, you’re running before you have to, you’re forcing the football down the field into double coverage again. ... This isn’t being a jerk. He’s a grown adult. He makes a ton of money. He’s a great player. We’ve got to grow up."

Here's the video:

Allen is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday after the Bills' walk-through.