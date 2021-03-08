 Skip to main content
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper ranks Josh Allen as his 10th highest-graded QB ever
Mel Kiper

Mel Kiper Jr. is seen on the set of ESPN SportsCenter, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Steve Luciano/Associated Press

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. was right about Josh Allen.

Back in 2018, Kiper ranked Allen as the top quarterback available in the draft, and he ranked him as the No. 1 pick overall 2½ months before that year’s draft took place.

So it’s no surprise, Allen gets more love in Kiper’s latest ranking – of the top 10 quarterbacks he has graded since he started analyzing the NFL draft in 1979.

Allen ranked No. 10. Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly ranked No. 5. And a third Bills QB also made his list.

The full top 10: 1. John Elway (1983). 2. Andrew Luck (2012). 3. Peyton Manning (1998). 4. Trevor Lawrence (2021). 5. Jim Kelly (1983). 6. Andre Ware (1990). 7. Drew Bledsoe (1993). 8. Ryan Leaf (1998). 9. Troy Aikman (1989). 10. Josh Allen (2018).

Included in the list are two huge draft busts in Ware and Leaf. Clemson's Lawrence is expected to be taken No. 1 overall this year.

Said Kiper of Allen 10 weeks before the 2018 draft:

"He has the best arm of anybody in this draft. He's got tremendous size, he's got tremendous athleticism for a big man. You saw his mobility. You go back to that Iowa game early in the year. You look at the Senior Bowl in that second quarter his mobility there. He just has all the physical traits you want, athletic prowess. He has a will to learn. He has great competitive desire."

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

