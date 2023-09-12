According to Pro Football Reference, the Buffalo Bills’ 22-16 loss Monday night to the New York Jets was only the third time since 1994 that an overtime game ended with a punt return touchdown.

Jets rookie Xavier Gipson won it with a 65-yard return after the Bills started overtime with a three-and-out.

Observations: Bills drop bitterly disappointing season opener to Jets in all-around failure In what will be remembered as a brutal season opener, the Bills dropped a crushing, 22-16 decision to the host New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Jets won it on a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime by Xavier Gipson.

A breakdown of the play, which included a missed penalty on the Jets, according to ESPN rules analyst John Parry:

• Punter Sam Martin’s hang time was 3.90 seconds over a distance of 42 yards. When Gipson caught the punt, there was not a Bills defender within 10 yards of him, a result of the below-average hang time (4.00 seconds is the standard).

• The first Bills player with a shot was Cam Lewis, who beat his block (Adrian Amos), but Gipson made a quick stutter-step move inside to avoid Lewis’ tackle attempt.

• The Bills were all out of sorts in terms of their pursuit lanes. Gipson wasn’t touched again until the 15-yard line.

• Right gunner Siran Neal took a bad angle inside and was blocked by Ashtyn Davis, losing outside contain. Gipson was now clear to turn the corner.

• The Jets’ Chazz Surratt was a one-man convoy as Gipson started down the sideline.

• And then a potential penalty. At the 30-yard line, Surratt whiffed on his block of the Bills’ Quintin Morris, but as he was falling, appeared to trip Morris. On the ESPN broadcast, Parry said: “You’ve got to put an asterisk on it. There’s a tripping call that was not made. A trip, a leg whip, on No. 55 (Surratt), which would have brought the touchdown back.” Had that penalty been called, the Jets would have started their drive at the Bills’ 40.

• With Morris out of the way, the last Bills defender with a shot was Martin at the 15, but he went high and Gipson ran through his attempt.

How it happened: A review of the Bills' come-from-ahead loss to the New York Jets A review of the Bills' game Monday night against the New York Jets.

Game over.

“There just wasn’t enough bodies down there,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “Give them credit. That was a good return, but not enough population around the football.”