Erik Brady: You never know when or where you might be greeted with 'Go Bills'

ARLINGTON, Va. — I was walking out of church Sunday morning when a boy darted in front of me and said these magic words:

“Go Bills.”

This caught my attention for two reasons. First, St. Ann’s is in the Diocese of Arlington, in Northern Virginia, not in the Diocese of Buffalo. And second, I happened to be working on a story about that very phrase: why so many people say it, what it really means, and how it serves as a sort of aloha for Buffalo. (You can read that story here.)

Turns out the boy is Donoghue O’Brien, age 9. He had noticed I was wearing a Bills coat, so he rushed over and pointed to the charging buffalo on the front of his own jacket. We exchanged a fist bump, and I turned to see what family this lad belonged to. I didn’t see his parents at first; he had run ahead to greet me.