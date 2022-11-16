Erik Brady: Will Wolford didn't really want to leave Bills, so he keeps coming back to Buffalo

Fans of the Buffalo Bills were heartbroken, in 1993, when Will Wolford left town upon signing a landmark free-agent deal that made him the highest-paid lineman in the NFL.

“I can promise you that Bills fans were not any more upset than I was,” Wolford says. “Things were out of my hands when that took place.”

This was the first year of NFL free agency — and it revealed a heretofore hidden truth: Tackles who can protect a quarterback’s blind side are worth their weight in gold. And Wolford played at 300 pounds.

The Indianapolis Colts offered $7.65 million for three years, dwarfing his recently expired three-year deal with the Bills for $2.1 million. Sports Illustrated put Wolford on its cover a year later under this headline: “In the Line of Fire: How left tackles have become the most important players on the field.”

As Wolford looks back on it now, it took a perfect storm to pry him out of Buffalo: The Bills were in their Super Bowl era and had too many top players to pay. And the money offered in Indy was too good to say no.

“Yeah, it was great to get the money, and it put me on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” he says, “but it also meant we had to leave Western New York. I can tell you that for most people who move to Western New York and get to live there, it’s really hard to leave.”

That’s why he just might come back. Wolford says he’s thinking about buying a second home here in the coming years. He lives in Louisville, where he went to high school with Tom Cruise. (They knew each other, but not well.) Today, Wolford works as a financial adviser. And his wife, Mary Jude Wolford, is a newly elected district court judge. She earned her law degree at the University at Buffalo and then worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York and as a town attorney in Lancaster.

As it happens, Will and Jude Wolford were back in town over the weekend to see the Bills play the Minnesota Vikings. (We’ll say no more about the Low Mark at Highmark.) He owns season tickets and comes back for three or four Bills games each season. Their three daughters joined them for the Vikings game: Grace, 29, who was born in Buffalo; Lauren, 27, who was born in Indianapolis; and Bridget, 24, who was born in Louisville.

Grace is weighing a move back to her native city. She is newly married, and she and her husband have jobs where they can work anywhere. “They are deciding between Buffalo and Denver right now,” Wolford says. “And I think Buffalo is going to win out.”

The Wolford clan tailgated Sunday with the Water Buffalo Club 716, a high-hatted subset of Bills Mafia run by Bills super fan Theresa Forton-Barnes. Club members wear horned headgear like the ones Fred and Barney wore on “The Flintstones,” except that these have a red standing buffalo on the front, like the logo from the Bills’ own Stone Age. Wolford only wears his hat for tailgating because — at 6 feet, 5 inches — he would block the view of those sitting behind him if he wore it at his seat.

Wolford played seven seasons for the Bills, three for the Colts and three for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he doesn’t own season tickets in those other burgs.

“I did radio for the Colts, and I usually make one of their games a year,” he says. “I get to Pittsburgh sometimes. But Buffalo is different. I lived in Buffalo for seven years, year-round. I have a lot of friends. My wife loved living up there as well. She likes to go back any time of year.”

Wolford took his family to Saturday’s Buffalo Sabres game against the Boston Bruins. He had Sabres season tickets with teammate Kent Hull for five seasons back in the day.

"I went to almost every game,” Wolford says. “I went mainly for the fried bologna, but the games were pretty good, too.”

Wolford thinks Bills fans are better now than when he played. And he credits Bills Mafia for that.

“When I was playing, the games could get out of hand,” he says. “Most of the time, in the fourth quarter, I’d sit on the sideline with Kent and we’d watch all the people fighting in the stands. You were always guaranteed for a fight to break out somewhere. I remember when I was playing for the Steelers, if you wore the other team’s colors, they’re going to get in your face.

“But Bills Mafia, even when the team is losing, is a positive influence on the before, during, and after games. That’s the way it should be. Buffalo has become a fun, positive place to go to watch a game. I have three daughters so I don’t like to take them to a game where you have to sidestep skirmishes where fans are going at each other because somebody is wearing a different hat. And Buffalo was that way. The whole league was that way. But Bills Mafia has taken it to a whole new level.”

Now Wolford wears a different hat, too. And he looks as good in his as Fred and Barney did in theirs.