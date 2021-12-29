Erik Brady: Why the 'No Punt Game' was one of the best games ever played

A lot of us take the week off between Christmas and New Year’s. Matt Haack did not expect to be one of them.

The Buffalo Bills punter did not punt Sunday. That this involved the New England Patriots made it all the sweeter, as it marked the first time that a team coached by Bill Belichick failed to force a punt.

But such a thing had happened before in NFL history. In fact, Buffalo won the first game in league annals in which neither side punted: Bills 34, San Francisco 49ers 31, on Sept. 13, 1992.

Steve Tasker remembers. The special-teams ace of Buffalo’s Super Bowl era got the first start of his NFL career that day, when the Bills opened in a four-receiver set. He thought of that game as he watched on Sunday while the Pats punted three times – and the Bills none.

“It certainly came to my mind,” Tasker says, “when I realized that Matt Haack had a day off.”