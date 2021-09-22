Erik Brady: Why Ron McDole belongs on the Bills Wall of Fame

Ron McDole occupies rare air in pro football history. Only a handful of men are, like him, beloved figures in the history of two franchises.

McDole was a stalwart defensive end for the Buffalo Bills in the 1960s and for the Washington Football Team in the 1970s.

As it happens, those two teams will meet Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But you will not see McDole’s name on the Bills Wall of Fame there. Nor is he on Washington’s Ring of Fame, or in the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame.

All of which makes Tammy McDole, his daughter, mad as hell. Go beyond Buffalo, Washington, and Nebraska: She thinks her father belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, too. She even created a Facebook group dedicated to that end. It has more than 1,800 members and is called – what else? – Ron McDole Should Be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Official Fan Group.

By now, it is almost as though her father is most famous for being un-famous.

“I know he belongs in all of those halls,” she says. “They didn’t keep a lot of defensive stats when he played. And that’s a problem.”