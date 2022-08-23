Erik Brady: When two Bills fans meet at bills – all lowercase – in Tokyo

Tom Cruise is Top Gun. Jon Kruze is a top fan.

Cruise plays a naval aviator in the movies. Kruze is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force – and an avid member of the Bills Mafia.

This month, Kruze returned to the United States after serving two years at the Misawa Air Base in Japan. It isn’t easy to watch Bills games when you live half a world away, he says. When a kickoff here is at 1 p.m. Sunday, it's 2 a.m. Monday there. Kruze quickly found that he had to take Mondays off during football season.

“When you get up at 2 a.m. and the games aren’t over until after 5, and then you have to be at work by 7, that was a little too much for me,” he says. “So I started to take Mondays off and had to plan my work schedule around the Bills schedule.”

At first, he tried sleeping through games, intending to watch after work without knowing the score. But someone would always say something to ruin it. Kruze is a dentist, and everyone on the base knew he was a Bills fan from the memorabilia in his treatment room. (Kruze had a Bills Mafia flag hanging outside amid icicles that are taller than he is. Northeastern Japan is a lot like Western New York in winter.)

Kruze, 38, grew up in Rochester, coming of age as a Bills fan during their Super Bowl run in the early 1990s. He hopes to get back for a home game this season – he's now based at Travis Air Force Base, in California’s Sacramento Valley.

He likes to travel, whether for work or for football. He and his father went to the Thanksgiving game in Dallas in 2019, and to the playoff game in Houston following that season.

In August 2020, Kruze arrived in Japan with his wife, Theresa, who is a major in the Air Force, and their son, Jackson, who is now 5. Kruze quickly struck up an online friendship with Keita Nakagawa, a government worker in Tokyo, through the Facebook page of the Bills Mafia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

(We told you about Nakagawa here last year: He became a Bills fan because they reminded him of his favorite Japanese pro baseball team, the Kintetsu Buffaloes, which had a habit of reaching championship games and then losing in heartbreaking fashion, if that reminds you of anyone.)

“Both I and Jon often write posts on the fan page,” Nakagawa explains by email, “so our friendship has grown more and more, when we saw our postings, exchanged comments, and messaged each other. However, Misawa base and Tokyo are located very far (it takes more than 8 hours by car) and moreover due to Covid, we could not have a chance to meet actually for a long time.”

But they were determined to get together before Jon and Theresa headed back stateside. At last, in June, the Kruzes met Nakagawa at a shopping mall in Tokyo.

“Keita is the most down to earth, friendliest guy,” Kruze says.

“How gentle, kind and heartwarming persons all of his family members are,” Nakagawa writes.

“He’s so wonderful,” Theresa says. “I love him. We want to get him over here so we can take him to a Bills game.”

They were walking around the mall looking for a place to eat when they came upon a place called “bills” – all lower case, as if e.e. cummings ate there.

“Here we are, two Bills fans from opposite sides of the world, and we find a restaurant called bills,” Kruze says. “I thought, ‘No way. This is too much.’ But the stars aligned for us. Of course we had to eat there. It was too good to pass up.”

It turns out that the restaurant is named for its Australian owner, Bill Granger, who opened his original bills in Sydney, in 1993, and has since gone global in places such as Seoul, London, Honolulu – and, of course, Tokyo.

“Unfortunately it was not from our forever beloved team,” Nakagawa writes, “but it was so impressive to find out the same name restaurant, by chance, for our memorial first meeting with Bills Mafia friends in Japan!”

All of which brings new meaning (and punctuation) to the expression: go bills.