Erik Brady: Weather was a factor too in only other Bills-Patriots postseason meeting

The Buffalo Bills have played 34 playoff games in their history. The first came against the Boston Patriots. And the next will come against them, too.

The franchise is called New England now, but don’t let that fool you. They’re the same old Pats, still tormenting the Bills over all these years.

Bills Mafia can only hope the next playoff game goes better than that first one, in 1963: Patriots 26, Bills 8. You think this season’s Bills struggled to run at times? Those Bills gained all of seven yards on the ground on that snowy day at War Memorial Stadium.

That was all the more astonishing because just three weeks earlier, Bills fullback Cookie Gilchrist set the all-time pro rushing record for a single game. He had 243 yards on 36 carries against the New York Jets at the Rockpile on Dec. 8 – and 7 yards on eight carries against the Pats on the same field on Dec. 28.

“We intended to run a lot more,” Bills coach Lou Saban said after. “But on a field like that, you could run all day and not catch up.”