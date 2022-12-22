Erik Brady: 'Twas the night before Christmas, and the Bills are in Chi-town

T’was the night before Christmas

And all through Chi-town,

Josh Allen was shouting:

“Let’s make this place MY town.”

The Bills owe the Bears

Time to take that old grudge

And make it rekindle.

How long has it been

Since Buff-lo got spun?

This many years ago:

One-hundred-and-one!

Ol’ Papa Bear tricked us

With fraud and with malice.

We don’t ever forget

The sins of George Halas.

Buff’s All Americans

Won the ’21 title.

And then Papa Bear broached

A game billed as not vital.

“Come to Chi-town,” this Grinch said,

“For an exhibition.”

THEN he said the game counted!

(That was always his mission.)

Da Bears were known then as

The Chicago Staleys.

Now Buff-Town plays sad tunes

On flat ukuleles.

Across time you can hear

How hard Amerks fans sobbed.

Across time these fans scream:

“Hey Bears, we was robbed!”

Sure, experts do offer

An alternate theory

That says the All-Amerks

Knew that game was for glory.

This thesis will tell you

T’was all about cash.

That Buff-lo’s brash owner

Burned to make a big splash.

But would owner McNeil

Play two games in two days

When he knew just one loss

Sets their season ablaze?

The Amerks beat Akron

On yon Canisius field.

Then the next day played in

Chi-Town, with their fate sealed.

The game was not to count

As regular season.

Then came the double-cross:

A case of high treason!

Buff-lo had won in Chi

On Thanksgiving Day,

But lost in this rematch

On a day oh-so-gray.

Then Halas convinced

The league’s other teams

That the last game should count –

Wiping out hard-won dreams.

The Hall’s Canton address

Is on George Halas Drive.

Number 2121

Recalls Buff-lo’s nosedive.

The Staley Swindle remains

A case of grand larceny.

Now’s the time to revenge it –

With plays drawn up artfully.

On their sleeves da Bears wear

Papa Bear’s frightful initials.

Of this treacherous man

We must write mean epistles.

No, wait! This is Christmas:

It’s no time to be vile.

(Even to a conniver

Of schemes mercantile.)

So forget those letters

That you see on Bears’ sleeves.

Put it out of your mind

That they’re bandits and thieves.

We owe Chi-Town a debt

For the gift that is Marv:

The glory he gave us

In great columns is carved.

Football is all about

Running and blocking.

Passing, too: That’s why

We got Cole in our stocking.

These Bills, they are hunters

In their enemies’ lairs.

Christmas Eve is high time

To go hunting for Bears.

Yes, ’21 was stolen,

But that’s over and done with.

Now’s the time for these Bills

To build their own myth.

Their quest starts Christmas Eve:

Give a gift to themselves.

Beat the Bears and who needs

Saint Nick’s reindeer and elves?

Sean McDermott will lead

His team in a thriller.

And tell his bold Bills:

“Win this one for Von Miller!”

Then they can hop on a sleigh

For the flight back to B-lo.

And dine on some Bear meat,

With a nice glass of pinot.)

Ere they drive out of sight

We will hear them exclaim:

“Happy Christmas to all –

And to all a good game!”

*Apologies to Clement C. “Booker” Moore