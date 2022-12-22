Erik Brady: 'Twas the night before Christmas, and the Bills are in Chi-town

T’was the night before Christmas
And all through Chi-town,
Josh Allen was shouting:
“Let’s make this place MY town.”
The Bills owe the Bears
Time to take that old grudge
And make it rekindle.
How long has it been
Since Buff-lo got spun?
This many years ago:
One-hundred-and-one!
Ol’ Papa Bear tricked us
With fraud and with malice.
We don’t ever forget
The sins of George Halas.
Buff’s All Americans
Won the ’21 title.
And then Papa Bear broached
A game billed as not vital.
“Come to Chi-town,” this Grinch said,
“For an exhibition.”
THEN he said the game counted!
(That was always his mission.)
Da Bears were known then as
The Chicago Staleys.
Now Buff-Town plays sad tunes
On flat ukuleles.
Across time you can hear
How hard Amerks fans sobbed.
Across time these fans scream:
“Hey Bears, we was robbed!”
Sure, experts do offer
An alternate theory
That says the All-Amerks
Knew that game was for glory.
This thesis will tell you
T’was all about cash.
That Buff-lo’s brash owner
Burned to make a big splash.
But would owner McNeil
Play two games in two days
When he knew just one loss
Sets their season ablaze?
The Amerks beat Akron
On yon Canisius field.
Then the next day played in
Chi-Town, with their fate sealed.
The game was not to count
As regular season.
Then came the double-cross:
A case of high treason!
Buff-lo had won in Chi
On Thanksgiving Day,
But lost in this rematch
On a day oh-so-gray.
Then Halas convinced
The league’s other teams
That the last game should count –
Wiping out hard-won dreams.
The Hall’s Canton address
Is on George Halas Drive.
Number 2121
Recalls Buff-lo’s nosedive.
The Staley Swindle remains
A case of grand larceny.
Now’s the time to revenge it –
With plays drawn up artfully.
On their sleeves da Bears wear
Papa Bear’s frightful initials.
Of this treacherous man
We must write mean epistles.
No, wait! This is Christmas:
It’s no time to be vile.
(Even to a conniver
Of schemes mercantile.)
So forget those letters
That you see on Bears’ sleeves.
Put it out of your mind
That they’re bandits and thieves.
We owe Chi-Town a debt
For the gift that is Marv:
The glory he gave us
In great columns is carved.
Football is all about
Running and blocking.
Passing, too: That’s why
We got Cole in our stocking.
These Bills, they are hunters
In their enemies’ lairs.
Christmas Eve is high time
To go hunting for Bears.
Yes, ’21 was stolen,
But that’s over and done with.
Now’s the time for these Bills
To build their own myth.
Their quest starts Christmas Eve:
Give a gift to themselves.
Beat the Bears and who needs
Saint Nick’s reindeer and elves?
Sean McDermott will lead
His team in a thriller.
And tell his bold Bills:
“Win this one for Von Miller!”
Then they can hop on a sleigh
For the flight back to B-lo.
And dine on some Bear meat,
With a nice glass of pinot.)
Ere they drive out of sight
We will hear them exclaim:
“Happy Christmas to all –
And to all a good game!”
*Apologies to Clement C. “Booker” Moore