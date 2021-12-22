 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erik Brady: 'Twas the day after Christmas when the Bills head to New England ...
0 comments
top story

Erik Brady: 'Twas the day after Christmas when the Bills head to New England ...

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Larger than life

Buffalo Bills fans hold cutouts of Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen as they cheer on the team during the second quarter against Carolina.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

’Twas three nights before Christmas

When all through the town

Not a creature was holding –

Not even Spence Brown.

                   *

The Bills, they were nestled

All snug in their beds

While visions of rushing yards

Messed with their heads.

                    *

Next up are the Pats.

Oh, my – how we hate them!

Beware of their footballs.

(And how they inflate them.)

                   *

The last time, at Highmark,

When da Bills played da Pats:

They ran up the middle!

They ran in the flats!

                     *

Now the game shifts to England

(The one that is New)

And da Bills must yield less ground

Than Two-Twenty-Two.

                    *

The last time, these Bills,

They got blocked far and near

And got run over as if

By yon rapid reindeer.

                      *

The Pats ran and ran,

Only three times they passed.

(Just don’t ask the Bills’ D

If they are embarrassed.)

                    *

Mac Jones handed off.

(He is no passing fancy.)

Next time in the pocket

Make him feel antsy-pantsy.

                   *

The Bills lost to The Hoodie

And then lost to Brady

(Who owns our dear Bills

Like a lordly landlady).

                   *

These Bills finally beat

The kickerless Panthers

But don’t look to that win

For all of the answers.

                *

The win da Bills want,

The win that’s a must,

Stands before them at last.

(In Josh Allen we trust.)

                 *

Da Bills can still win

The ol’ AFC East

But first they must slay

The reviled Foxborough beast.

                 *

That’s the one gift we want

To find under the tree:

A win in New England!

(Plus a four-game win spree.)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

                  *

The cleats are all hung

In the clubhouse with care

Now it’s time for da Bills

To trap Pats in their lair.

                  *

Beat ’em on a trick play,

Or a boot by Ty Bass.

Just make double-sure

That the Bills kick their ...

                   *

If that’s wrong to say in

This season of giving,

Then you don’t understand:

We loathe Pats for a living!

                  *

So, yes, Peace on Earth

(And good will to men.)

Just hold those darn Pats

To fourth-down-and-ten.

                       *

Have a nice Christmas Eve

And a nice Christmas night

But on the day after Christmas —

It is quite right to smite!

                     *

In the meantime, feel free

To sneak a few swigs

From a fan in the front row

(Just like Stefon Diggs.)

                     *

Bills Mafia sends taunts

To their Bostonian brethren

With a billboard to make ’em

Take two dozen Excedrin.

                      *

The sign says that Bills fans

Are the best in the land.

We know this as fact:

So let’s strike up the band! 

                     *

Lift a cold Labatt Blue

(Or some other beer’s label) 

And then smash through the Pats

Like some cheap folding table.

                     *

When out on the turf

There arose such a clatter

That Josh sprang from his bed

To see what was the matter.

                      *

When what to his wondering eyes

Should appear:

But a healthier O-line!

(Now that’s cause to cheer.)

                     *

St. Nick offered a smile 

And then gave a wink,

Called for his reindeer –

And was off in a blink. 

                 *

But ere he drove out of sight

I heard him exclaim: 

“Happy Christmas to all,

And to all a good game!”

Apologies to Clement C. “Booker” Moore

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News