Erik Brady: 'Twas the day after Christmas when the Bills head to New England ...

They ran in the flats!

*

Now the game shifts to England

(The one that is New)

And da Bills must yield less ground

Than Two-Twenty-Two.

*

The last time, these Bills,

They got blocked far and near

And got run over as if

By yon rapid reindeer.

*

The Pats ran and ran,

Only three times they passed.

(Just don’t ask the Bills’ D

If they are embarrassed.)

*

Mac Jones handed off.

(He is no passing fancy.)

Next time in the pocket