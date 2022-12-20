Erik Brady: This is not the first time Bills fans pelted opposing players with snowballs. Just ask Chuck Foreman

Joe DeLamielleure watched the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on TV on Saturday night, and then again, on repeat, on Sunday morning. Each time, as he saw fans tossing snowballs, he flashed back to the most infamous Snowball Game in Bills history.

“Oh, absolutely,” DeLamielleure says by phone from his North Carolina home. “I never forget.”

That game came 47 years ago today. Minnesota Vikings running back Chuck Foreman had just scored his fourth touchdown of the day, in the third quarter, when a snowball spattered on his helmet, sending a piece of ice into his eye. He came away with blurred vision, and Vikings coach Bud Grant took him out of the game. It cost Foreman a shot at some history.

15 yards for snowballs? Turns out, that's not covered in the NFL rule book “There is no rule that addresses penalties being assessed to a team based on their fans’ actions,” ESPN’s officiating analyst, John Parry, told The Buffalo News.

Rich Stadium, as it was then called, had snow in the stands on that Saturday afternoon, just as it had on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. When Minnesota pulled away to a big lead in what would be a 35-13 win, Bills fans began to amuse themselves by pelting the visiting Vikings with snowballs. They threw snowballs at officials and photographers, too, and even at the guy on the sidelines dressed as Santa Claus.

“I got hit four or five times in the head and about 100 times in the back,” Grant said in his postgame news conference. “All of us got hit in the head. I told our players to keep their hoods up, their heads down, and not to turn around. There were no police, and I didn’t see anyone trying to alleviate the situation.”

Near game’s end, the Bills had the ball when Grant sent all of his players to the locker room except the 11 playing defense. “We didn’t want another player to get hit in the eye,” he said. If the Vikings had gotten the ball back, he planned to use those 11 on offense, with safety Paul Krause at quarterback. Fortunately the Bills converted a fourth-down play on their last drive to save themselves from that indignity.

Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. sent a telegram of apology, expressing his hope that Foreman would be ready for a playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys the following weekend. His vision did clear up in time for the game, though the Vikings lost, 17-14, on Roger Staubach’s 50-yard Hail Mary pass.

At the Snowball Game, O.J. Simpson came in with 21 touchdowns, Foreman in with 18. Both were chasing the NFL single-season record of 22 TDs held by Gale Sayers. Foreman scored on two short runs in the first half, and then Simpson scored on a 24-yard run to tie Sayers. Foreman scored two more TDs in the third quarter, so both he and Simpson had 22. But that’s when Grant took Foreman out of the game, and Simpson went on to break the TD record on a 64-yard pass from Gary Marangi.

“I had blurred vision,” Foreman told the St. Paul Pioneer Press in 2014. “I probably still could have found my way to the end zone.”

Foreman also could have gained more rushing yards. He entered the game with a chance to lead the NFC in rushing, receiving and scoring – a Triple Crown of sorts – but ended up missing out in the rushing category by just 6 yards.

“Wow, I didn’t remember that part,” says DeLamielleure, who was playing guard for the Bills that day. He remembers feeling terrible for Foreman. They had met when they were high school players being recruited by the University of Miami. And they remain friends more than 50 years later.

“Miami put me on a plane from Detroit, and I had never been on an airplane before,” DeLamielleure says. “And then they took us to the Super Bowl, the Joe Namath Super Bowl,” at the Orange Bowl in January of 1969. “They showed us a good time.”

Foreman ended up going to Miami. DeLamielleure did not. “I signed my letter of intent for Miami,” he says. “And when I got home, my dad tore it up. He said, ‘That’s too far to go.’ ”

So DeLamielleure chose the University of Michigan, in his home state. “And my dad said, ‘You can’t go there, I can’t even pronounce the coach’s name,” as if Schembechler is any harder to say than DeLamielleure.

“Then I said I was going to Notre Dame, because we are a very Catholic family. And my dad said, ‘You can’t go there, the coach (Ara Parseghian) is Protestant.’ He said, ‘Go to Michigan State. Duffy (Daugherty) is Catholic.’ ”

DeLamielleure was All-America at Michigan State, and the Bills selected him in the first round of the 1973 draft; 20 years later he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He thinks Foreman, too, should be in the Hall.

DeLamielleure spent 11 seasons of The Drought going to Bills games to promote the Seneca-Niagara Resort & Casino. One day in August 2013, before the Bills played the Vikings in a preseason game, he struck up a conversation with a security guard in the casino’s luxury box. (DeLamielleure doesn’t remember the guard’s name.) That year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony had come a couple of weeks earlier, and they chatted about players who ought to be in the Hall. DeLamielleure mentioned Foreman. Then the security guard made an out-of-the-blue confession.

“He said, ‘I’m the guy who hit Foreman with that snowball. I was 10 years old, and I didn’t know what I was doing.’ And he told me he’d always felt bad about it. So I said, ‘I’ve got Chuck in my phone. Let’s call him.’ So we did. And he said, ‘Mr. Foreman, I’m so sorry.’ He told him he’d been living with it all those years. And Chuck said, ‘That’s OK, son, don’t worry about it.’ ”

DeLamielleure was surprised at Foreman’s response, he says, because he remembered Foreman being furious for years at what happened. Stu Voigt, a former Vikings tight end, once told the Pioneer Press, “I remember being near Chuck when he got hit. He went ballistic, and I think he tried to get up in the stands.”

Foreman doesn’t remember it that way. He told the Pioneer Press he doesn’t much think about missing out on the Triple Crown and the TD record.

“It would have been nice to have happened,” he said. “I wish it would have, but that’s just the way it goes.”

(Personal note: I was a college student with Bills season tickets in those days. I missed one home game in three seasons, but I had a good excuse: the Snowball Game came on my first day of work at the Courier-Express. And I’ve been working for newspapers, in one form or another, ever since.)

Foreman is not the only ex-Viking who is a friend of DeLamielleure’s. Krause, the safety who almost played quarterback that day, is a fellow Hall of Famer. “He lives in Phoenix,” DeLamielleure says. “And if the Bills make the Super Bowl, we’re coming out for the game and staying with Paul.”

In Phoenix, fair to say, there’s a snowball’s chance in hell of anyone throwing snowballs from the stands.

“The people of Buffalo ought not to be happy with what happened here,” Grant said 47 years ago. “Buffalo has some of the best fans in the league, but there are a few who spoil it for everybody.”

Then he asked, “How come you don’t get Miami up here on a day like today?”

Consider it done.