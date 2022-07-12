Erik Brady: The other 13 seconds of infamy in Buffalo Bills history

Thirteen seconds.

Those two words send a chill down the spine of any Buffalo Bills fan.

We won’t go into the particulars here. You already know all about how the Bills were 13 seconds from a playoff win in Kansas City in January. And how that win would have sent the Bills home for the AFC championship game as a favorite to reach the Super Bowl.

But let’s forget the deep dismay of those 13 seconds and relive the hidden history of another 13-second horror story. You see, 13 has been the Bills’ unlucky number before. And those squandered seconds led to the moment we know as Wide Right.

Read on, if you dare.

The New York Giants kicked a 21-yard field goal with eight minutes left to take a 20-19 lead in Super Bowl XXV. The Bills took possession at their own 20 after the kickoff. A five-play drive stalled at their 41. The Bills punted, and the Giants started at their own 30 with 5:25 to play. O.J. Anderson ran for five yards, then nine yards for a first down. The Bills then stopped Dave Meggett for no gain and the Bills took the first of their three timeouts with 4:11 left.

Jeff Hostetler then completed a seven-yard strike to Mark Bavaro and the Giants let the play clock run down to one second before taking a timeout with 2:41 left and the ball at the Bills’ 49-yard line. The next play, third-and-three, would be the difference between a crushing first down or the Bills getting the ball back.

The Giants called a quarterback draw. Leon Seals and Cornelius Bennett crunched Hostetler for a gain of one. There was 2:35 left to play as Hostetler began to get up – and the clock ticked down to 2:22 before the Bills called their second timeout.

Thirteen precious seconds.

“And Buffalo, after taking a moment to think about it, elects to use a timeout here,” Al Michaels said on the ABC broadcast. (You can watch the game on YouTube and find the moment at around the 1:52 mark.)

The Giants punted, and Al Edwards made a fair catch at the 10 with 2:16 left. Jim Kelly was nearly sacked on first down but escaped and scrambled for eight yards. With 2:06 to play, the clock ticked down to the two-minute warning as Michaels noted, “Scott Norwood of the Bills is a very accurate kicker through the years, but not a lot of range. And on grass fields in his career, one for five from 40 yards-plus.”

After the break, Kelly stepped back to pass again and had to scramble again, this time gaining a yard. On third-and-inches, Thurman Thomas rumbled up the middle for 22 yards. Kelly hit Andre Reed for six yards as the clock ticked under a minute. Then Kelly ran for 11 yards and immediately called his team’s last timeout, with 48 seconds left and the ball on the Giants’ 46.

“You would have to think Buffalo would be targeting at least the 25-yard line,” ABC analyst Dan Dierdorf said. “So they’re a good 20 yards away from where they need to be.”

Keith McKeller made a shoestring catch for six yards. Officials stopped play, with 29 seconds left, to make sure on replay that his catch was good. Then Thomas ran right for 11 yards to the Giants’ 29. The Bills hurried to the line and Kelly grounded the ball – with eight seconds left.

“They have to send him in here,” Michaels said of Norwood. “They can’t take a chance and run another play.”

Now imagine the Bills had those 13 seconds back. That would have given them 21 seconds to work with – time enough for another play, at least, maybe more.

ESPN offered a half-hour dissection in 2006 called “The Top 5 Reasons You Can’t Blame Scott Norwood for the Bills Losing Super Bowl XXV.” Featured prominently: Those lost 13 seconds.

Norwood, as we know, missed from 47 yards. But what if the Bills had the time to get him closer? What if he got to kick it from, say, 37 yards? Or 27?

We will never know.

This much, though, we do know:

Thirteen seconds are an eternity.

Times two.