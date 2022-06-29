Erik Brady: 'The Magician' Marlin Briscoe's greatest trick was becoming a Bills receiver

Marlin Briscoe was known as The Magician. His greatest trick came in Buffalo, where he became an All-Pro wide receiver for the Bills despite never having played the position before.

Briscoe died this week at age 76. His obits all noted that he was the first Black quarterback in American Football League history. He always saw himself as a quarterback, even when the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback – and later when he was a receiver for the Bills and then four other NFL teams.

I was lucky enough to talk with Briscoe for a story in USA Today in 2016. He told me then how much he had enjoyed his time in Buffalo, while also expressing bitterness that he never got another shot at QB after his 11-game stint with the Broncos in 1968.

"If I was playing today I would be a quarterback,” Briscoe said. “That’s not bragging. It’s a cold, hard fact.”

Booker Edgerson once intercepted Briscoe for a Bills touchdown and was his teammate the next season. He believes Briscoe could have been one of the great quarterbacks of NFL history had he been given the chance.

“Back then the NFL had a stigma that Black players weren’t smart enough to be a quarterback,” Edgerson told me on Tuesday. “That was totally bull(crap). We knew that then – and we damn sure know it now.”

My interview with Briscoe came a few days before Super Bowl 50, with Denver versus the Carolina Panthers. Briscoe said he was rooting against the Broncos, the team he had played for a lifetime ago. That’s because the Panthers had Cam Newton, the first Black quarterback to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award outright. “They would have made him a tight end” had Newton played in the 1960s, Briscoe told me.

The Magician threw for more than 5,000 yards at Omaha University, now known as the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The Broncos drafted him to be a cornerback, but he insisted that he get a three-day look at quarterback in training camp. He told me that team officials were amused at such a demand from a 14th-round draft choice; he made the team at corner.

How Briscoe then came to the Bills – as well as how he left them – is all about a coach whose name is a familiar one in Bills history

Lou Saban, who won two AFL championships with the Bills in the mid-1960s, was the Broncos coach when Briscoe was a rookie. The starting quarterback, Steve Tensi, broke a collarbone during the 1968 preseason. Saban needed an extra backup quarterback, so he called on Briscoe to back up the backups.

One day, when the offense sputtered against the Boston Patriots, Briscoe got his chance – and he led the Broncos on a fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short. That game, on Sept. 29, 1968, made him the first Black quarterback of pro football’s Super Bowl era. (The same day, the Bills won their only game of the season, upsetting Joe Namath’s New York Jets, who would go on to win Super Bowl III.)

The next week Briscoe got the first of his five starts. Though he later split time with Tensi, Briscoe threw 14 touchdown passes that season, which remains the Broncos’ record for a rookie. His 17.1 yards per completion led the league, and he was runner-up for AFL rookie of the year.

Naturally, he thought he would have a chance to be the starter in Denver in 1969, but Saban told him no. Briscoe asked for, and received, his release. He hoped that another team would let him try out at quarterback. None did.

So he signed as a receiver with the Bills, in part because they had drafted James Harris in the eighth round, out of Grambling State. If Briscoe couldn’t be a quarterback himself, he figured the next-best thing would be catching passes from a Black quarterback. And it was his experience as a passer that helped Briscoe become a pass catcher, though he had never played the position, even in sandlot games.

“I was a quarterback, and I knew what I wanted out of my wide receivers,” he told me, “so it was easier for me to make that transition.”

Briscoe, in turn, helped Harris make the transition from college quarterback to the first Black quarterback in pro football history to be a starter on opening day. They were roommates and close friends.

“He’d been through some of the things I was going through,” Harris once told me. “Marlin and I were the only two who could share the Black-quarterback journey.”

Briscoe played three seasons in Buffalo, leading the Bills in TD catches each year and in receptions twice. But in 1972, Saban returned to Buffalo for his second stint as Bills coach, and he quickly traded Briscoe to the Miami Dolphins for a first-round draft choice. This was one of those rare trades that worked out very well for both sides.

The run-heavy Dolphins won that season’s Super Bowl with a 17-0 record while using Briscoe as a second receiving threat, opposite Paul Warfield. And the Bills used the Dolphins’ pick to take Joe DeLamielleure, who would become a Hall of Fame guard.

We will hear a lot about those 1972 Dolphins during the coming season, as they mark the 50th anniversary of their undefeated season. The surviving members of that team famously celebrate when the last unbeaten NFL team finally loses each season. “People think we’re a bunch of grumpy old men,” Briscoe told me. “That’s not the case. This is a team record that our team cherishes.”

As it happens, Briscoe’s best game as a pro quarterback came against the Bills. He threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns as the Broncos won in Denver, 34-32, on Nov. 24, 1968. And the way it happened is among the craziest final two minutes in the history of both franchises.

The Bills, who scored 18 fourth-quarter points, pulled within 31-29 on a Gary McDermott touchdown run with 1:33 to play. The Broncos needed only to run out the clock, but running back Floyd Little fumbled the ball back to the Bills, who kicked an 18-yard field goal to take a 32-31 lead with 26 seconds left. Saban was apoplectic on the sideline.

“He told me to get off the field, get out of the stadium,” Little told the Rocky Mountain News years later. “He said, ‘You’re fired. Get your ass on the highway. You’re gone.’ ”

Little didn’t listen. He took the field following the kickoff and told Briscoe what play to call.

“I said, ‘Marlin, you’ve got to throw to me. I’ve got to atone. Call an up-and-out to the flag. I don’t care who is there. I’ll catch it.’ ”

Little instructed Briscoe to throw the ball as far as he could. He did – and Little caught it for 59 yards, plus half-the-distance for a facemask penalty. The Broncos kicked the winning 12-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

That was the game in which Edgerson scored on a 35-yard interception return. When Briscoe came back to Buffalo for Bills alumni events, Edgerson recalls, they would kid each other about that game. It is a consequential one in Bills’ history; but for Briscoe’s throw, the Bills would have won that game – and not gotten the No. 1 pick in the next NFL draft: O.J. Simpson.

“Marlin was an outstanding athlete,” Edgerson said. “He played baseball, basketball, and football. He ran track. Didn’t matter if it was Ping-Pong or bowling. He would have been good at anything.”

Even at wide receiver after never having played the position. Marlin Briscoe taught himself to play there, after cornerback and quarterback – and, in 1970, this self-taught savant was named an All-Pro in Buffalo.

The Magician, once again, had pulled a rabbit out of his hat.