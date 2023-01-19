Erik Brady: 'That changes life,' the haunting memory of Bills' delay of game vs. Bengals in playoffs

The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins the other day. So did the play clock. The Bills of 41 years ago can relate, especially with the Bengals coming to town.

That’s because the most painful delay-of-game penalty in Bills history came in Cincinnati in a divisional-round playoff game following the 1981 season.

“I’ll never forget it,” Lou Piccone says from his home in Williamsville. “I went from hero to zero in a fraction of a second.”

The circumstances then were different from the one the Dolphins faced when they drew a flag on fourth-and-1 near midfield late in Sunday’s game. (This was after burning their allotted timeouts to avoid other delay penalties.) The Bills snuffed out Miami’s running play in any event, and then the Dolphins misfired on fourth-and-6. The Dolphins were called for four delay of game penalties Sunday; the NFL average this season was five delay penalties ... for the season.

Back in the day, Piccone did pick up the first down on a pass from quarterback Joe Ferguson on fourth-and-three from the Bengals’ 21-yard-line with the Bills trailing 28-21 and under three minutes to play. No one heard a whistle above the crowd noise. That’s why the 55,420 spectators at Riverfront Stadium – and both teams – thought the Bills had the ball at the 14 with a fresh set of downs.

“Open is Piccone – Lou Piccone!” NBC’s Dick Enberg exclaimed on the play. “And a first down!”

Then Enberg hastily added: “And a flag goes down. I think it is a delay of game.”

You can see the entire broadcast on YouTube, but because NBC did not sync up the snap with the 30-second clock, as networks do now, it’s hard to tell if the play was really late. Piccone says the Bills did a get a look on game film later.

“I swear we got the ball off before it hit zero,” Piccone says. “A game should not be decided on a flag when it’s that close. Let the players decide.”

Alas, it should never have been close. The Bills called a timeout before the play so Ferguson and coach Chuck Knox could confer on the sideline. That meant the play clock didn’t start until after the timeout. Then a bit of subterfuge backfired: Knox tried to confuse the Bengals by sending in Piccone and Ron Jessie with 14 seconds left on the play clock. The Bills broke the huddle with 11 seconds left.

“That’s enough time, that’s more than enough time, in normal circumstances,” Ferguson told reporters after. “But I had to shout signals first left and then right to make sure they (his players) heard them over the crowd noise. … Usually you can feel it, from the tempo of the game, when you’re running out of time. But after the timeout, I never thought about it.”

The penalty left the Bills with fourth-and-8 from the 26. But rather than go for the first down, the Bills went for it all. Ferguson barely overthrew Roland Hooks, who flashed open over the middle in the end zone. By the time the Bills got the ball back – at their own 20 with 24 seconds to play and no timeouts – it was too late. Just like the play that wasn’t.

“It was like the Fairy Godmother wasn’t with us,” Bills nose tackle Fred Smerlas said then.

Would that play be a penalty in today’s NFL? Maybe not, because there is a bit of a delay in a delay call. “Officiating mechanics dictate that once the back judge sees the play clock expire, he then looks immediately to the ball,” an NFL spokesperson told Pro Football Talk a few years ago. “If it is being snapped, then there is no foul for delay of game.”

In other words, there is just a little bit of give when a play clock hits zero. Was it that way back then? Hard to say. The rules surrounding the play clock evolve over time – from 30 seconds then to 40 seconds now, for instance.

Piccone had come in on the fateful play as a fullback, rather than in his usual position as a wideout. That matched him with a linebacker. He ran a quick out pattern and gathered the ball cleanly on the sideline, then got shoved out of bounds, rolling over twice. He trotted back to the huddle in full belief that he’d made the first.

“If we get that first down, that puts us in a position to tie the game,” Piccone says. “That changes everything.” He pauses. “That changes life.”

There is no way to know if the Bills would have tied the score, or if they would have won the game even if they had managed to tie it. This much we do know: The Bengals won the following week in the so-called Freezer Bowl against San Diego, which put them into their first Super Bowl, which they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Ferguson spoke in a quiet locker room after that long-ago loss in Cincinnati. “I’ll take the blame for it,” he said, “if everybody wants somebody to blame.”

Nah. Blame Bengal stripes.

And zebra stripes.