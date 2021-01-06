Erik Brady: Steve Champlin would not trade a Bills Super Bowl win for $1M. (He already did that with the Colts.)

Steve Champlin was sure the Buffalo Bills would win Super Bowl I. They didn’t. And he’s spent much of his life since chasing Super Bowl dreams.

He was at War Memorial Stadium for the AFL title game on New Year’s Day 1967, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills for the right to play in that first Super Bowl. It just about broke that seventh-grader’s heart.

He was sure the Bills would win Super Bowl XXV, too. By then, he was the Bills’ director of stadium operations. Wide right, in his mind’s eye, still hangs in the night sky over Tampa. That broke his heart yet again.

He was with the Bills for two more Super Bowl losses and then left when general manager Bill Polian did, eventually following him to the expansion Carolina Panthers and on to the Indianapolis Colts. Then, following the 2006 season – 40 years after that Bills’ loss to the Chiefs – the Colts beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. And Champlin, at long last, had a Super Bowl ring to call his own.

This Saturday, the Colts come to Bills Stadium for a playoff game. It pits the team Champlin won a ring with against the one he loved as a kid – in the stadium he used to run. Surely you can guess for whom he is rooting.