Erik Brady: Search for 'not ever victorious team' spawned a diehard love for the Buffalo Bills

Keita Nakagawa lives in Tokyo and loves the Buffalo Bills. How he came to be a Bills fan from afar is a story about Buffalo – and the Buffaloes.

It all begins with the playoffs following the 1988 season. The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Bills 21-10 in the AFC championship game. But in Super Bowl XXIII, Joe Montana led the San Francisco 49ers on a 92-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes to beat the Bengals 20-16.

That “created huge football boom in Japan,” Nakagawa tells me by email, “and the boom much influenced me to become interested in football.” (He apologizes for his English. He needn’t, of course, as he is far more proficient in our language than we are in his.)

Soon after, Montana served as a popular pitchman for Mitsubishi, and he quickly became the face of American football in Japan. That Super Bowl win was the 49ers’ third of the 1980s, and they would win their fourth the next season in Super Bowl XXIV. That’s why many fans of the NFL in Japan took the 49ers as their own.

Still, these dominant 49ers were not the team for Nakagawa. We’ll let him tell you why.

