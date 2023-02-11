ANNANDALE, Va. — Ron McDole lives in a memory care community in Northern Virginia. The hallways are lined with photos of famous folks from years gone by: Frank Sinatra. Ginger Rogers. Ronald Reagan in his movie days.

Oh, and Ron McDole.

“That’s my husband,” Toni McDole said the first time she toured the facility. The confused tour guide said, “But that’s Joe Namath.” And Toni said, “No, the guy chasing him!”

Toni knew then that she had found the right place for her husband, who suffers from dementia. There he was, in his Buffalo Bills uniform, No. 72, pursuing the New York Jets quarterback of yore.

McDole comes to mind this week because 50 years ago he played in Super Bowl VII as a member of Washington’s Over-the-Hill Gang. They were deemed over the hill because so many of them were in their 30s and had been let go by other teams.

Think of McDole as Exhibit A. The Bills traded the popular defensive end to Washington for third- and fourth-round draft picks in 1970, when he was 31. Over the hill? McDole went on to be one of the best players in the history of the Washington Commanders, decades before they got that name.

Not many players are remembered as an all-time great in two cities, but McDole made the Bills’ all-time team on their 25th anniversary – and was chosen as one of the 70 best players in Washington’s first 70 seasons.

And last fall, on his 83rd birthday, McDole was inducted into the University of Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. His daughter, Tammy, traveled with Toni to Lincoln for the ceremony. Ron couldn’t go, so a few days later Tammy and Toni threw a party in his honor co-hosted by Renaissance of Annandale, the memory care community. Guests included some of McDole’s former Washington teammates. They still know him as “The Dancing Bear.”

Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen bequeathed that nickname on McDole late one night at a Georgetown nightspot. It might not have stuck, except that CBS broadcasters Tom Brookshier and Pat Summerall were there, too – and soon after, they called McDole by his new nickname on the air.

It became so much a part of McDole’s persona that he titled his 2018 autobiography “The Dancing Bear: My Eighteen Years in the Trenches of the AFL and NFL.”

It’s little wonder that McDole made mention of the AFL in the title: He was a Bills stalwart when they won American Football League championships in 1964 and 1965. Their defense held opponents without a rushing touchdown for 17 consecutive games, which remains the pro football record, and probably always will.

Sometimes Bills defensive coordinator Joel Collier would ask McDole to drop into coverage rather than rush the passer. Such a tactic is common now, but back then it was new. Only a big man of nimble feet could pull off such a feat – on the field, and on the dance floor.

Over the din of the party in Annandale, Pat Fischer told me that McDole really could dance back in the day. “Oh, yeah,” Fischer said. “We’ve been dancing together for a long time.”

These best friends played together at Nebraska and then briefly with the NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals, who drafted them both. They were reunited in Washington when the Bills traded McDole.

Bubba Tyrer, Washington’s former longtime athletic trainer, drove Fischer to the party. Tyrer told me that until recent years, he and McDole often golfed together.

“He still carried around his Buffalo Bills golf bag,” Tyrer said. “It was the heaviest golf bag you’ll ever see. It’s Buffalo Bills blue and red, and I would always say, ‘Ron, get something you can carry, man.’ ”

Tammy arranged for photos from her father’s life to be projected on a big screen at the party, along with his Nebraska induction video, which credited him with “the longest pro playing career of any Husker in history.”

The video also noted that “during his pro career he had 12 interceptions, 14 recovered fumbles, and 18 blocked kicks.” That drew applause from the partygoers – and a catcall from Roy Jefferson: “How did you do that?”

It’s a good question. The answer may be as simple as this: the Bear was always around the ball.

Jefferson played wide receiver for Washington in Super Bowl VII. The undefeated Miami Dolphins won that game, 14-7, but McDole always liked to point out that Washington’s defense gave up only 253 total net yards.

When the video ended, Tammy stood to say a few words. She gave her father the plaque from his induction in the Nebraska hall. The celebrants applauded warmly, and her father smiled widely.

It was hard to know how much he understood. But Tammy said she knows for sure he could feel the love in the room. That’s more than enough for her.

Great memories were made at a memory care facility that day. The Dancing Bear lives there. And not just on the hallway walls.