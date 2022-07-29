Erik Brady: Ron McDole finally to be inducted into hall of fame – at Nebraska

Tammy McDole won’t be with her father for his 83rd birthday on Sept. 9. She has a good excuse. Ron McDole is going into the University of Nebraska Football Hall of Fame on that day. And she will be in Lincoln to represent him.

Her father won’t be there himself because he has dementia and lives in a memory-care facility. He doesn’t always know what day it is, but when his wife – Tammy’s stepmother, Toni – told him that he was going into Nebraska’s hall, McDole understood.

“He thought she was kidding at first,” Tammy says. “And then he was very excited. He teared up. I mean, he thought he was never getting into any halls of fame.”

Tammy believes her father belongs in three more: the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame, the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. She is a one-woman tub-thumper who championed her father’s cause for Nebraska and will keep doing the same for the halls in Buffalo, Washington, and Canton.

“I tried to find out why he is not on the wall in Buffalo, but I couldn’t,” Tammy says. “I ran into a brick wall. It’s a big, shrouded mystery.”

She offers strong arguments for her father to be in all of those halls:

Nebraska: Played both ways on the Cornhuskers’ offensive and defensive lines in the late 1950s and early ’60s, then played 18 seasons in the AFL and NFL.

Buffalo: Played defensive end for a Bills defense that allowed no rushing touchdowns in 17 consecutive games across the 1964 and 1965 seasons. It remains the pro football record – and likely to never be broken. The Bills gave up the AFL’s fewest points in 1964 (when they beat the San Diego Chargers to win their first AFL championship), 1965 (when they won their second title, again against the Chargers, only this time with McDole sometimes dropping into pass coverage), and 1966 (when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to go to the first Super Bowl).

Washington: The Bills thought McDole was over the hill when they traded him in 1971 to Washington, where he became a dominant force for coach George Allen’s storied Over-the-Hill Gang. Quarterback Sonny Jurgensen dubbed McDole “the Dancing Bear,” a nickname that suits his merry personality. Washington lost Super Bowl VII to the undefeated Miami Dolphins 50 years ago, but don’t blame McDole’s defense, which gave up only 253 yards in that game.

Canton: McDole’s 12 career interceptions are the most for any pro defensive lineman. His 18 blocked kicks are in the top five. He played in 240 career games, sixth-most in pro football history when he retired, and still third-most for a defensive lineman, although regular seasons and postseasons were shorter at that time. McDole made the AFL’s all-time second team, which makes him a top-four defensive end in league history. He made the Bills’ all-time team for their 25th anniversary and was chosen as one of the 70 greatest players and coaches in Washington’s first 70 seasons. Not many players are remembered as all-time greats in two NFL cities.

McDole made half of his 12 interceptions for the Bills. “He still holds the NFL record,” Tammy says, “and he hasn’t played since 1978.”

If only records were kept for memorable quips. When McDole played in Buffalo, he talked about going up against New York Jets tackle Sherman Plunkett, who was more like a Sherman tank. Plunkett weighed over 300 pounds in an era when that was rare. McDole said running around Plunkett was like running around the Statler Hilton, twice.

This week, Tammy and Toni attended a celebration of life for Brig Owens, a former Washington defensive back, who died last month. There, Tammy saw Bruce Allen, the former Washington general manager, who is a son of George Allen, the coach who traded for McDole.

“I said, ‘Bruce, how come Dad is not on the Ring of Fame?’ And he said, ‘He is.’ And I said, ‘No, he isn’t.’ And he said, ‘Really? I thought he was. He should be.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ ”

Tammy believes her father’s dementia is related to his unusually long football career. “He is going to be 83, so that’s part of it,” she says. “But I think it is because he banged his head up against big guys for 18 years in the pros, four years at Nebraska, and four years in high school. So, you know, pound your head like that for 26 years and it might cause some damage.”

She is glad her father wrote his 2018 memoir – “The Dancing Bear: My 18 Years in the Trenches of the AFL and NFL” before his condition worsened. She had to talk him into it.

“He really thought you had to be a quarterback or a running back to do something like that. He didn’t think anyone cared what he had to say. It took me 30 years to talk him into writing it. I said, ‘No, Dad, they will care. Your stories are so funny.’ ”

Not so funny was that trade to Washington. Coach John Rauch figured the Bills of the early 1970s had too many aging players left from their championship teams of the mid-1960s, so the Bills traded McDole, who was 32, to Washington for three draft choices – a third, a fourth, and a seventh.

“Rauch thought Dad was done,” Tammy says. “He had to eat his hat on that one. Dad played eight more years. It was just, like, ‘Oops.’ ”

In the weeks after the trade, Rauch was publicly critical of McDole and of recently retired punter Paul Maguire, a pair of popular players. Bills owner Ralph Wilson summoned Rauch to a meeting during training camp at Niagara University to inform him that Wilson was going to issue a statement supporting McDole and Maguire. Rauch resigned on the spot. So McDole was still a force in Bills history even after he’d left town.

Except that he didn’t really leave. For five years, the McDole family lived in Washington’s Virginia suburbs during the football season and then returned to their home in Eden for the rest of the year.

“I was 10 when my dad got traded,” Tammy says. “He would go down for training camp in July. Then my mom would pack up me and my three brothers and we would leave Eden in August for Virginia. We would start the school year there, and then at Christmastime we would open our presents, and then a few days later we would put them back in the box for the ride back to Buffalo, so we could be back in school in Eden for the second semester.”

Tammy says she did this academic two-step from fifth grade to 10th grade.

“Remember that great feeling you always had in September when you got to see your school friends again after the summer? I got to do that twice a year. It was great. I mean, academically it sucked, but it was good fun socially.”

She lives in Virginia, to be near her father’s memory-care home, but Buffalo is still a big part of her heart.

“I’m a bigger Buffalo fan than I am a Washington fan. I’m a football fan, so I like watching good football, and the Bills are playing good football these days. I still keep in touch with the Maguire family, and the [Ernie] Warlick family, and so many others. We had great times together.”

She only wishes more Bills fans remembered those AFL championship teams.

“Some fans in Buffalo think that Bills history begins with the Jim Kelly era. They forget about those championship teams. You should know your history. I think the 1964 and 1965 Bills should be on the Bills Wall of Fame as a team. The Bills haven’t won a Super Bowl yet, and those teams won championships in the two years before there was a Super Bowl. And then they were one game away from the first Super Bowl. I think if they had got in that first one, it would have been enough to get Dad in the [Pro Football] Hall of Fame.”

Tammy says she will travel to Nebraska in September with her stepmother. The induction dinner is on Sept. 9. The next day, Tammy and Toni will be recognized at halftime of Nebraska’s game against Georgia Southern.

“I’m bringing sneakers,” Tammy says, “because I’m not walking out there in heels.”

She only wishes her father could walk out there himself. He waited a long time to gain entrance to his first hall of fame. Tammy hopes it will not be his last. And she loves the symmetry of the Nebraska ceremony falling when it does.

“Such a great birthday present,” she says, “for the old pop-a-roonie.”