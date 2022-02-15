Erik Brady: Remembering when Bills took a 'curtain call' after beating Rams

“You hear the chanting, the ranting and raving outside, asking us for a curtain call,” Smerlas said then. “We were really connected to the crowd. Buffalo fans have always been very into football and close to the team. It’s a football-oriented town, and when they wanted us out there, we gave them what they wanted. We were dancing. Doing the high kicking. It was unbelievable.”

Mike-Mayer was the first player to stroll down the ramp and make his way back onto the field. Then came a dozen more, led by McKenzie. Smerlas carried linebacker Jim Haslett over his shoulder. The Bills congregated at the 50 and stood shoulder to shoulder with the Jills, who wore red tuxedos. They all danced like the Rockettes, happily wagging index fingers in the air while wearing Cheshire-cat grins.

Courier-Express columnist Phil Ranallo wrote: “None of the Bills could recall ever experiencing such crowd reaction after a football game — with the fans insisting that the players come back out on the field and take a bow.”