Erik Brady: Raise a cup o’ kindness for Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, and Bills of yore

A direct line runs from that New Year’s Eve to this one. Then, the Bills and their fans were happy just to be at the dance. This time, they understand they’re good enough to be the belle of the Bowl.

There’s a direct line, too, between New Year’s Day 1967 and the one we will celebrate Friday. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills in Buffalo in the American Football League championship game for the right to play in the first Super Bowl.

Now, the AFC slot for the next one might come down to the Bills and Chiefs all over again. You know, for old time’s sake – or auld lang syne.

Newspapers often mark New Year’s Day with a list of “What’s In” and “What’s Out.” We offer here a mini-list:

In: Steve Tasker’s cigar.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Out: His TD catch the last time the Bills won a playoff game – 25 years ago.

In: AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

Out: AFC East champion you-know-who.

In: Josh Allen

Out: Todd Collins through Nathan Peterman, plus more than a dozen other Jim Kelly wannabe QBs.