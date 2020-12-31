Erik Brady: Raise a cup o’ kindness for Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, and Bills of yore

So, just how good are these Buffalo Bills?
Scary good is one way to say it. (Rick Jeanneret would.) Anyway, we'll know soon enough: The new year holds the answers.
In the meantime, though, New Year’s Eve offers a day set aside for looking forward and back all at once.
“Auld Lang Syne” is the time-honored Scots song that gets at this idea. The literal translation is “old long since,” which means something like “days gone by.”
The song begins: “Should auld acquaintance be forgot?” The question is rhetorical, because of course we should remember old friends. Or, in the case of this column, old Bills.
Andre Reed, for instance. Back in the day, he caught passes. Now, he jumps through tables.
Maybe you saw him climb a tree on Twitter and leap onto a folding table, squashing it like a linebacker on a crack-back block. Sure, it was a stunt to promote a gambling site. But it also felt like Reed’s way of saying: Now I’m a fan, too – like you.
Ex-teammates questioned his sanity. Don Beebe: “Buddy, 60 yr olds shouldn’t be doing that. But I loved it.”
Responded Reed: “I’m not 60 yet Beebs. Still in James Lofton shape.”
John Fina wrote: “You’re a lunatic! And my hero at the same time!”
Reed’s riposte: “The hits from Ronnie Lott and Rod Woodson harder than this bro!”
My first table break🆘Watch till end🤯If you’re in state with online sports gambling, head to https://t.co/ZmlsJowwJ1 to sign up & bet the #SpreadTheLove market. 🙌🏾 If you know @fdsportsbook,then you know this is a no brainer for one of your picks this week! LETS GO #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RnOZ1Yn6Et— Andre Reed (@Andre_Reed83) December 27, 2020
Reed is one of the Bills’ all-timers from those Super Bowl teams of yore. And these current Bills are a real threat to get the Bills back to where they once belonged.
The good times began three years ago today, when the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins and then waited to see if the Cincinnati Bengals could beat the Baltimore Ravens. Bang! Andy Dalton hit the game-winning touchdown pass that put the Bills in the playoffs for the first time in forever.
A direct line runs from that New Year’s Eve to this one. Then, the Bills and their fans were happy just to be at the dance. This time, they understand they’re good enough to be the belle of the Bowl.
There’s a direct line, too, between New Year’s Day 1967 and the one we will celebrate Friday. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills in Buffalo in the American Football League championship game for the right to play in the first Super Bowl.
Now, the AFC slot for the next one might come down to the Bills and Chiefs all over again. You know, for old time’s sake – or auld lang syne.
Newspapers often mark New Year’s Day with a list of “What’s In” and “What’s Out.” We offer here a mini-list:
In: Steve Tasker’s cigar.
Out: His TD catch the last time the Bills won a playoff game – 25 years ago.
In: AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.
Out: AFC East champion you-know-who.
In: Josh Allen
Out: Todd Collins through Nathan Peterman, plus more than a dozen other Jim Kelly wannabe QBs.
One of those, of course, was Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will be back at Bills Stadium with the Dolphins come Sunday. Which is kind of perfect, because these days he looks like Father Time at the same time he’s outrunning him.
Fitzpatrick is an old acquaintance we can’t forget, which brings us back to the song. Robert Burns, the 18th-century Scottish poet, set words to page in 1788, but he was adapting a folk song that was already long-known.
The chorus, as we know it today, goes:
For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne.
We’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne.
“My dear” wasn’t in the original as Burns set it down; it was, instead, “my jo,” a Scots term of endearment dating to the 16th century. Jo could refer to anyone – male or female – who was dear to the speaker.
So tonight, at midnight, when “Auld Lang Syne” is played, make it “my Jo” instead of “my dear” – Jo, in this case, being short for Josh.
Billy Crystal’s character, in “When Harry Met Sally,” riffs on the oft-misunderstood meaning of the old Scots ballad:
“What does this song mean? My whole life, I don’t know what this song means. I mean, ‘Should old acquaintance be forgot?’ Does that mean we should forget old acquaintances? Or does it mean that if we happen to forget them that we should remember them, which is impossible because we already forgot?”
Sally, Meg Ryan’s character, just smiles her radiant smile.