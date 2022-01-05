Erik Brady: Preston Ridlehuber's journey from Georgia to Heidi game to trick play hero at Rockpile

“Ah, Preston. Man among men, bravest of the brave, fleetest of the fleet, we intone onto you tribute. We adulate you. We salaam to you, every NFL-hooked one of us. Preston, you may not make it into Canton, but someday you will ascend to the halls of Asgard, where great warriors will celebrate your arrival with song and feasting and the recounting of your noble deeds. Or deed, in this case.”

No, keep the plural, please. That night in 1969 at the Rockpile, a Ridlehuber touchdown pass gave the Bills a 23-16 win against the even-then-hated Patriots.

The Bills had picked up Ridlehuber that week because O.J. Simpson suffered a concussion in the game before, in Houston, in a loss to the Oilers. Bills coach John Rauch had good reason to choose Ridlehuber: They were both former Georgia quarterbacks, and Rauch had been coach of the Raiders for the Heidi game, a year earlier, when Ridlehuber came to fame. (He was by then a reserve running back and special teamer.)

As it happens, the Bills had a trick play in their playbook: a halfback option pass designed for Simpson or his backup, Max Anderson.

But Simpson didn’t dress for the Pats and Anderson – Mini Max, as he was known – got several teeth knocked out on a vicious tackle.