Erik Brady: Preston Ridlehuber's journey from Georgia to Heidi game to trick play hero at Rockpile

All hail Preston Ridlehuber.
He is, depending on your point of view, a footnote to football history – or the most important man who ever played it.
His name comes up just now because the other day, Georgia beat Michigan in the college football playoffs. The last time those schools played before that, in 1965, Ridlehuber made the winning play for Georgia.
“My first touchdown pass,” he told Sports Illustrated at the time. “Maybe I’ll get another one someday. But I’m not making any wild predictions.”
Ridlehuber did throw another for Georgia that season. And then he threw one more TD pass in his pro career – on his only pass as a pro.
That one gave the Buffalo Bills a win against the Boston Patriots on a wild Saturday night at the Rockpile in 1969. The play was a halfback option pass that Ridlehuber improvised sandlot style. But first, let’s talk about the moment that moved the Buffalo-born author Gregg Easterbrook to write this immortal sentence:
“Preston Ridlehuber was the hero of the greatest single NFL play of all time, at least from the standpoint of the modern fan.”
The New York Jets were playing at the Oakland Raiders in the nationally televised late game on a Sunday in November 1968. Joe Namath’s Jets took a 32-29 lead with under a minute to play. And that’s when NBC cut to “Heidi,” a made-for-TV movie based on the 19th-century children’s story.
“Millions of viewers were outraged by the unexplained substitution of wholesome family entertainment for the crunching, mindless violence they had been enjoying,” Easterbrook wrote decades later in Slate.
These irate viewers grew more irate when they learned what happened next: The Raiders scored two touchdowns in nine seconds. The first came on a 43-yard touchdown pass by ex-Bills quarterback Daryle Lamonica – and the second on a fumble return on the ensuing kickoff by one Howard Preston Ridlehuber, who picked the ball up at the 2 and belly-flopped into the end zone.
“A few hours after the Heidi Game, NBC announced that henceforth it would never cut away from a game, no matter what,” Easterbrook wrote. “CBS, the other football network at the time, quickly matched. This established a national consensus on an essential precedent: Nothing is more important than football.”
Easterbrook writes truly important books on the environment and other serious matters. His latest is the well-reviewed, intensively researched “The Blue Age: How the U.S. Navy Created Global Prosperity – And Why We’re in Danger of Losing It.” But this Kenmore West grad is also a football fanatic. And, for some years, he wrote a marvelously idiosyncratic column called “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” His first such column, in 2000, was the one about Heidi – and Ridlehuber:
“Ah, Preston. Man among men, bravest of the brave, fleetest of the fleet, we intone onto you tribute. We adulate you. We salaam to you, every NFL-hooked one of us. Preston, you may not make it into Canton, but someday you will ascend to the halls of Asgard, where great warriors will celebrate your arrival with song and feasting and the recounting of your noble deeds. Or deed, in this case.”
No, keep the plural, please. That night in 1969 at the Rockpile, a Ridlehuber touchdown pass gave the Bills a 23-16 win against the even-then-hated Patriots.
The Bills had picked up Ridlehuber that week because O.J. Simpson suffered a concussion in the game before, in Houston, in a loss to the Oilers. Bills coach John Rauch had good reason to choose Ridlehuber: They were both former Georgia quarterbacks, and Rauch had been coach of the Raiders for the Heidi game, a year earlier, when Ridlehuber came to fame. (He was by then a reserve running back and special teamer.)
As it happens, the Bills had a trick play in their playbook: a halfback option pass designed for Simpson or his backup, Max Anderson.
But Simpson didn’t dress for the Pats and Anderson – Mini Max, as he was known – got several teeth knocked out on a vicious tackle.
Enter Ridlehuber, who had never so much as run the play in practice. He was supposed to throw short to the tight end for a first down. But the ex-quarterback spotted something in the defense – and he ad-libbed a long pass to the felicitously named wide receiver Haven Moses.
The touchdown covered 45 yards. When Ridlehuber got back to the sideline, Rauch said only, “Be glad it worked.”
Ridlehuber didn’t play long enough to be thought of as a journeyman; his AFL/NFL career amounted to three games for the Atlanta Falcons, 10 for the Raiders, and nine for the Bills. But, fair to say, he made the most of his time.
“Ridlehuber’s subsequent accomplishments may have lacked distinction,” Easterbrook wrote. “His total career stats show 22 games, 12 rushes for 55 yards, four receptions, and a punt return.”
And one pass. Holy Moses, let’s not forget that.