Erik Brady: Philip Burke, the Josh Allen of artists, captures leaping Bills QB in mural

Faster than a speeding bullet.

More powerful than a locomotive.

Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound ...

Those are the famous first lines of each episode of “Adventures of Superman,” a 1950s TV show that first aired 70 years ago. Nowadays, Buffalo Bills fans believe Josh Allen is Superman: He leaps linebackers in a single bound.

Safeties, too. Just ask Justin Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs safety who got caught tackling air on Sunday as Allen skyed over him. Buffalo News photographer Harry Scull captured the midair moment — a photo more vivid than video. Allen airborne is how we’ll remember this game.

CBS’ Jim Nantz greeted Allen’s leap of faith appropriately: “He can run, he can pass, he can fly — he is Superman.”

Mary McLaughlin was watching on TV from New Jersey. She is a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School who knows all about hurdling: Sydney McLaughlin, her daughter, won gold in the 400-meter hurdles at last year’s Summer Games in Tokyo.

“It’s funny, but I wasn’t thinking about hurdling when I saw Josh make that jump,” Mary says. “Then they showed the replay and I thought, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ ”

She was Mary Neumeister in the 1970s when she was running track for O’Hara — on the boys’ team. These days she is a Bills fan from afar, while her husband, Willie, is a New York Giants fan who follows the Jets, too.

"Josh doesn’t have the best form,” Mary jokes. “I’m sure Syd could help him out.”

Sydney didn’t get to see Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game. She was in Japan for Thank You Tokyo, a celebration of the Olympics. “She got invited to be there,” Mary says. “It was nice of them to reach out.”

Philip Burke wasn’t watching the game, either. He was painting in his Town of Niagara studio instead. Phil is a renowned artist whose work has appeared over the years in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone — and on walls around Buffalo. That includes a giant mural of Allen in mid-hurdle facing the patio at Coles, the venerable bar on Elmwood Avenue.

As it happens, until I called Phil — we’ve known each other for more than 50 years — he was not aware of Allen’s latest lords-a-leaping play.

“He’s got be to the only one in Buffalo who wasn’t aware,” Rory Allen says with a laugh. He’s the owner of Zoom Buffalo, whose company transfers Phil’s images to walls around town. (Burke’s other local murals are of the Goo Goo Dolls, on Hertel Avenue, and of Patti Smith and Snoop Dogg, at the Town Ballroom downtown.)

“I don’t watch football, or really any sports,” Phil says. “But every so often someone comes along, like Michael Jordan, who has such an uplifting spirit that they transcend their sport. Josh Allen is like that.”

Allen first transcended a tackler professionally in 2018, when he jumped over linebacker Anthony Barr, then of the Minnesota Vikings. That play inspired Twitter memes of him jumping over everything from City Hall to Niagara Falls to the moon — all under the hashtag #joshallenjumpingoverthings.

Allen has leapt over other flummoxed defenders as well, including L’Jerius Sneed, Zach Cunningham and Roger McCready. But Sunday’s vault may be the best, as it set up Allen’s game-winning TD pass to Dawson Knox two plays later. (26 Shirts changed Hertel Ave. to Hurdle Ave. on a T-shirt for sale earlier this week. And Zoom Buffalo really did change the name in this video, complete with a Josh made of corrugated plastic hurdling said street sign; the video has racked up more than 1 million views this week across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.)

How big is Josh Allen in Buffalo? Well, the mural at Coles is 26 feet by 60 feet, according to Rory, who is no relation to the quarterback. He ran into Josh at Crag Burn Golf Club, in East Aurora, over the summer.

“I said, ‘I’m Rory Allen, and I promise you we are not related.’ And he is so quick-witted he said, ‘Are you sure?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I’ve looked into it.’ And he said, ‘Too bad, I hoped I had some relatives here.’ ”

The Coles mural was finished about a week later. It has proved popular: Patrons like to take their picture under it, as though Allen were leaping over them.

“That was the idea,” Rory says. “And Phil just did such a great job of capturing Josh.”

Philip Burke might not be a football fan, but he is a Josh Allen fan: “He seems like a genuinely good guy.”

Well, of course.

He’s Superman.