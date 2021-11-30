Erik Brady: Pete Metzelaars, best tight end in Bills history, is a big fan of Dawson Knox

He had six TD catches in 1992. Jay Riemersma tied that record in 1998, and Scott Chandler did the same in 2011 and 2012. And guess who was Chandler’s tight-ends coach in 2012? Metzelaars coached one season in Buffalo on Chan Gailey’s last staff.

Today, Metzelaars is offensive coordinator for the football team at Charlotte Christian School, in North Carolina. He played for the expansion Carolina Panthers in 1995 and still goes to some of their games. He was there with a couple of grandchildren a few years ago when the scoreboard asked: Who scored the first touchdown in Panthers history?

“I’m the answer to a trivia question,” Metzelaars said. “The grandkids were fired up.”

He is going to another Panthers game on Dec. 19 – at Highmark Stadium. He and his wife, Barb, are flying up with Owen, their 12-year-old grandson. Metzelaars will be rooting for the Bills.

“I played for other teams,” he said, including the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, “but Buffalo is my team. They’re the team I pull for. The people in Buffalo are just fantastic. It was a pleasure to play there.”

He hopes Knox gets the Super Bowl ring that was denied Metzelaars as a player. (He did get one as a coach for the Indianapolis Colts.)