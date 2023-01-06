Erik Brady: Paul Maguire recounts Bills teammate's near-death experience on field in 1967

Paul Maguire was watching on television Monday night when Damar Hamlin collapsed. Maguire’s mind flashed back to a time when he saw another Buffalo Bills player nearly die on the field.

“It was the only thing I ever saw that comes close to what we saw Monday night,” Maguire says.

Jack Spikes was the upback in punt formation, blocking for Maguire, at New York’s Shea Stadium on Nov. 12, 1967. Jets defensive back Henry King hit Spikes hard – and Spikes ended up on his back in convulsions. Milton Richman described the scene for United Press International: “He lay there on the cold ground unconscious and an unnatural silence took hold of the crowd as his arms and legs thrashed up and down in rigid grotesque fashion.”

Maguire will never forget the horror of it. “Jack’s whole body was shaking,” he says. “It was the scariest thing I had ever seen.”

Bills team doctor Joe Godfrey rushed onto the field. So did Jets team doctor James Nicholas and Bills athletic trainer Ed Abramoski. Godfrey had the tools to perform an on-field tracheotomy, should that have been necessary, but he quickly found what was wrong: Spikes had swallowed his tongue. His airway was blocked. He couldn’t breathe.

“We all felt sick when we saw it,” Jets quarterback Joe Namath said afterward; he might as well have been speaking for the crowd of 62,671.

“Doctor Godfrey said, ‘Give me room,’ ” Maguire says. “And then he put his hand down Jack’s throat and pulled out his tongue. He saved his life.”

Spikes was taken to the hospital for observation, and the second quarter continued. The Jets won, 20-10.

“The doctor told me the problem was to get my mouth open,” Spikes said two days later, when he was released from the hospital. “I didn’t realize what a close call I had until my wife and some other people told me about it much later. I guess it was close at that, wasn’t it?”

UPI’s Richman thought so. He wrote: “Jack Spikes isn’t only lucky to be walking out of a hospital today, he’s lucky to be alive.”

Spikes was a star fullback at Texas Christian University who went on to play for the Dallas Texans in 1960, the first year of the American Football League. He was named MVP of the 1962 AFL championship game, when the Texans beat the Houston Oilers, 20-17, in double overtime. He helped set up the winning 25-yard field goal on a pass reception of 10 yards and a run of 19 yards.

The Texans then moved to Kansas City to become the Chiefs. They released Spikes after training camp in 1965. He played for the Oilers that season and wound up with the Bills for the 1966 and 1967 seasons.

One reason the Chiefs had let him go was the emergence of fullback Mack Lee Hill, an undrafted free agent signed by KC in 1964 for $300. (He would get the money only if he made the team.) As a rookie, Hill led the AFL with 5.49 yards per carry. In 1965, playing against the Bills at War Memorial Stadium, he tore ligaments in his knee in the third quarter when tackled by linebacker Mike Stratton.

“Honest to God, when they hit him, it sounded like a two-by-four cracked,” Chiefs Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Bell said years later.

Two days after the game, Hill died of an embolism following knee surgery at a Kansas City hospital. He was 25. The AFL named him to its 1965 All Star team posthumously, and the Chiefs established the Mack Lee Hill Award, which is still given each season to the team’s top rookie.

In the Bills’ 34-25 win against the Chiefs that day, Maguire ran 21 yards for a first down on a fake punt. (Two weeks later the Bills would win their second consecutive AFL championship.) “Sestak told me it took me 41 seconds to go 21 yards,” Maguire said at the time, a reference to Bills defensive lineman Tom Sestak.

They could make jokes because no one had an inkling what was coming. They figured Hill had suffered a garden-variety knee injury, at least by pro football standards.

Maguire worked for many years as a color analyst on NFL and college football games. He felt that ESPN’s announcers and commentators did well Monday night by telling as much as they knew without speculating on Hamlin’s condition in the long hours after he collapsed on the field. Maguire also is among the many who have made a donation to Hamlin's charitable efforts.

“When you saw the players crying, you knew something was really wrong,” Maguire says. “When you are a player and you witness something like that, how do you put that out of your mind? They saw a teammate almost die on the field. And that will be in their minds forever.”