Erik Brady: Once-lost football card collection ties longtime Bills fan to 'my team'

Hart, 38, grew up in McAlisterville, Pa., which is more than 250 miles from Buffalo. His friends rooted mostly for the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Philadelphia Eagles, with a few Dallas Cowboys fans mixed in, including his father.

His aunt went to high school with Frank Reich, in Lebanon, Pa., but Hart says that isn’t what made him a Bills fan. It’s simpler than that. He just liked them.

“I watched a lot of football, and the Bills were on a lot back then. And they just became my team.”

The Hart wants what the heart wants.

He was 8 when the Bills played in the first of their four consecutive Super Bowls. He believed they were going to win every time.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” he says. “I cried after every Super Bowl.”

Only one other kid in school liked the Bills. Naturally, he and Hart became best friends. That boy had relatives in Buffalo, and one day his family took Hart to Rich Stadium to see the Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts.

It remains the only Bills home game he has ever seen, though he saw them in person one other time, in 1993, in Philadelphia. His father took him to Veterans Stadium as a birthday present for a game in which the Bills beat the Eagles.