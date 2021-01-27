Erik Brady: Once-lost football card collection ties longtime Bills fan to 'my team'

A.J. Hart called in sick on Monday – heartsick.
He is a true-blue Bills fan who lives in northwest Indiana and grew up in central Pennsylvania. His only tie to Western New York is the team he loves.
There are a lot of him around the country – men and women in their mid-to-late 30s who were kids when the Buffalo Bills were going to Super Bowls every year, and who came to love a team from a town far from home.
Now that the Bills are Super Bowl contenders again, there are going to be more kids like that. The wonder in Hart’s case is why he stayed with them during their stretch of mediocrity for most of this millennium when he isn’t a Bills booster by birth.
“Why wouldn’t I stay with them?” he says, sounding slightly wounded. “They’re my team. And they always will be.”
Today he lives in Knox, Indiana. He drives a tractor-trailer, delivering lime and magnesium to steel plants in Indiana and Ohio. His disappointment at Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game was deep enough to keep him off the job the day after.
“When you are a Bills fan, you get used to waiting for the other shoe to drop,” he says. “But this time they built my confidence up so much that I thought, ‘Maybe this is the year.’ I knew Kansas City was a hot team, but going in I was feeling really good about the game.”
Hart, 38, grew up in McAlisterville, Pa., which is more than 250 miles from Buffalo. His friends rooted mostly for the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Philadelphia Eagles, with a few Dallas Cowboys fans mixed in, including his father.
His aunt went to high school with Frank Reich, in Lebanon, Pa., but Hart says that isn’t what made him a Bills fan. It’s simpler than that. He just liked them.
“I watched a lot of football, and the Bills were on a lot back then. And they just became my team.”
The Hart wants what the heart wants.
He was 8 when the Bills played in the first of their four consecutive Super Bowls. He believed they were going to win every time.
“I’m not going to lie to you,” he says. “I cried after every Super Bowl.”
Only one other kid in school liked the Bills. Naturally, he and Hart became best friends. That boy had relatives in Buffalo, and one day his family took Hart to Rich Stadium to see the Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts.
It remains the only Bills home game he has ever seen, though he saw them in person one other time, in 1993, in Philadelphia. His father took him to Veterans Stadium as a birthday present for a game in which the Bills beat the Eagles.
Like a lot of kids, Hart collected sports cards, which he protected in a binder with plastic sleeves. The most precious were his football cards. Whenever he opened a new pack, he always hoped for Jim Kelly or Bruce Smith or one of the other Bills stars of that golden era.
His family lived in an old farmhouse, and sometimes he would go out to the barn and look at his cards and think about football.
“It was kind of my little hideaway,” he says. “Tucked in the corner, under the hayloft.”
When Hart turned 17, he joined the Army as an infantryman. Later, he joined the Navy. He was in Naval gunnery school on September 11, 2001. He served for a time in Iraq and returned home, he says, with PTSD and memory issues.
When his parents sold the farmhouse, his mother returned a slew of his childhood possessions. But alas – no sports cards. Hart never suspected the oldest story in card collecting – mom threw them out – because he knew that his mother understood how much those cards meant to him.
Then, a couple of years ago, his mother called. The people to whom they had sold the farmhouse were taking down the barn, and in going through it one last time they found those binders full of cards.
“They’re in perfect shape,” Hart says. “The mice didn’t get into them. No moisture damage. Nothing.”
The returned cards number roughly 1,200. The ones that mean the most to Hart are the 150 or so of Bills players. And now he is adding new cards to his old collection: He recently paid almost $50 in an online auction for a Jim Kelly rookie card.
“He was my childhood idol,” Hart says. “Still is. I hope to meet him someday.”
Hart is currently remodeling his house. When it is finished, he will have what he calls his “Bills room.” It will be home to all manner of Bills memorabilia.
“I have a lot to show off,” he says.
Guess what will get center stage.
“Oh, yeah,” Hart says. “I am never losing those cards again.”