Erik Brady: New book about Bills memorabilia gets to the heart of fandom

“We haven’t gone there yet,” Tranter says, laughing. “Socks, yes. Jocks, no.”

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what is Tranter’s favorite piece of all? He thinks probably the blue jersey with silver numerals — No. 33 — worn by Bills fullback Art Baker in 1961.

“They only wore blue and silver for those first two seasons,” Tranter says of the Bills in 1960 and 1961. “Those jerseys are almost impossible to find. I’ve never seen another blue one. And as a collector, I see a lot.”

He paid $5,000 for it. The Norwood helmet cost about the same. They are the most Tranter ever paid for any Bills collectible, and he thinks both would cost more than $100,000 in today’s market. He feels fortunate that he gathered most of his memorabilia in the 1980s and 1990s, before prices skyrocketed.

Nixon, a Bills safety from 1979 to 1984, offers this praise for the book: “The old saying ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’ could not be more appropriate for what you are about to see — and what you are about to read.”

The book’s pictures are worth the thousands of words that go with them, telling the backstories of weenies and flakes — and of a Marv Levy windbreaker. What else would you rather wear?