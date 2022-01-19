Erik Brady: 'Net Boy' makes his return and wouldn't miss a demolition of the Patriots

That’s why Dave had to be there Saturday. He has lived with the smug superiority of New Englanders for the better part of three decades. And he wanted to bear witness to the exorcism.

"I live right in their backyard,” he says. “And I wanted to take my 22-year-old daughter. She has lived in New England all her life, except when she was in school at Notre Dame. And she loves the Bills.”

Dave's daughter Allie was 2 when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl. Then they kept winning them – and kept beating the Bills. Imagine what it’s like to be the only kid in class who roots for Trent Edwards instead of Tom Brady.

Dave says Allie’s classmates would taunt her: “You’re not a real Bills fan, because you don’t live in Buffalo.” (We can forgive fourth graders for not understanding that fandom is not a function of geography; it is a matter of the heart.)

These days, Allie watches games at The Harp, a Bills bar in Boston. But then came happy plans for father and daughter to drive to Buffalo for the playoff game. Dave had not seen the Bills play at home since The Comeback – and Allie had never seen them in person at all.