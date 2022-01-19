Erik Brady: 'Net Boy' makes his return and wouldn't miss a demolition of the Patriots

Dave Champlin sat in the cold and watched the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots on Saturday night. Unlike most fans at Highmark Stadium, though, he paid particular attention to the guys hoisting the nets for field goals and extra points.
That’s because the last time he saw a Bills home game in person, he was on the net crew. And he remembered how in freezing weather he would sometimes have to carry five-gallon buckets of boiling water to the field to thaw frozen knots on the ropes.
“The snow-covered gridiron reduced the effectiveness of the power running of (Cookie) Gilchrist,” The New York Times said in its report, “but did not seem to hamper Ron Burton or Larry Garron,” the Patriots’ running backs.
That was more than half a lifetime ago. He is 53 now. He was 20 when he began hoisting nets in 1988. His brother Steve was director of stadium operations.
“He was tired of me asking for tickets all the time,” Dave says. “So he put me to work. That’s how I became ‘Net Boy.’ ”
It’s a nickname he got from a cluster of fans in the tunnel end zone – and one he never knew he had during his years as a hoister.
As for the goalpost-storming day in 1988, Bills fans can thank one Frederic Charles Smerlas that the game got to overtime at all.
The Comeback Game in January 1993 was Dave’s last day on the net crew, which is a heck of a way to go out. Then he moved to Boston for a job. He has been in New England ever since, including nearly 20 years in Franklin, Mass., just a few miles from Foxborough, home of the hated you know who.
That’s why Dave had to be there Saturday. He has lived with the smug superiority of New Englanders for the better part of three decades. And he wanted to bear witness to the exorcism.
"I live right in their backyard,” he says. “And I wanted to take my 22-year-old daughter. She has lived in New England all her life, except when she was in school at Notre Dame. And she loves the Bills.”
Dave's daughter Allie was 2 when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl. Then they kept winning them – and kept beating the Bills. Imagine what it’s like to be the only kid in class who roots for Trent Edwards instead of Tom Brady.
Dave says Allie’s classmates would taunt her: “You’re not a real Bills fan, because you don’t live in Buffalo.” (We can forgive fourth graders for not understanding that fandom is not a function of geography; it is a matter of the heart.)
These days, Allie watches games at The Harp, a Bills bar in Boston. But then came happy plans for father and daughter to drive to Buffalo for the playoff game. Dave had not seen the Bills play at home since The Comeback – and Allie had never seen them in person at all.
But last week she came down with a sore throat. They worried it could be Covid-19. Their drive to Buffalo was supposed to begin at 5 p.m. Friday, but that morning she went to see the doctor. She tested negative for Covid-19, and she didn’t have the flu or strep throat, either. Alas, it turned out to be mononucleosis.
“She couldn’t go,” Dave says, “and she spent the whole rest of the day crying.”
Dave went instead with a cousin, who drove from Philadelphia. Dave says if things should happen to fall into place, putting the AFC title game in Buffalo, he dearly hopes he can bring Allie to that.
One time, circa 1995, a couple of years after Dave moved to Boston, he was back in Buffalo for a visit. He and a buddy went to Mulligan’s Brick Bar, on Allen Street, where a rowdy bunch bought them a pitcher of beer.
“They said, ‘This is for you, Net Boy,’ ” Dave says. “That’s not really the job title, but it turns out these guys sat in the corner of the tunnel end zone and sometimes I chatted with them before games. And I didn’t know it, but they all called me Net Boy. They even had a song.”
And that night, those guys sang it for Dave:
Net Boy once,
Net Boy twice.
Holy jumping Jesus Christ.
Whoooooa – Net Boy!
“We were all dying laughing,” Dave says. “And that damn nickname has stuck with me ever since.”
Dave lives these days in Narraganset, R.I., where he is vice president of sales for Ken’s Foods, the salad-dressing company. “At my office, I’m surrounded by Patriots fans,” he says. “They can’t wait to pounce on me when the Patriots beat the Bills. And I have had to live all these years with constant, heartbreaking defeats.”
Then came Saturday. Revenge is a dish best served, um, cold.
And so Net Boy watched happily from a seat on the curve near the tunnel end zone. He got a great view of the net crew.
And of history.