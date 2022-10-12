Erik Brady: Meet Bills Vader, who reminds us all, 'May the Bills be with you'

May the Bills be with you.

This is what the man in the Bills Vader suit says to many of those who greet him at Buffalo Bills games. He stays in character, anonymous under his mask, at all times while inside Highmark Stadium. He asks for the same namelessness for this story. (Men in masks are like that.) So we’ll just call him Tony, which comes from his real middle name, and what his friends call him anyway.

Tony, 38, is OK with our revealing other details of his life: Born in Buffalo, raised in Canandaigua, employed in Arlington, Va., where he is chief of human resources and resource management at a defense-related health agency.

He lives in Landover, Md., one mile from FedEx Field, where the Washington Commanders play, and he often runs laps around the stadium for exercise. So wouldn’t it be a lot easier to be a fan of that team — and get to walk to games — instead of driving roughly 800 miles round trip to and from Buffalo?

Easier, yes. More fun? No!

“I absolutely love the Bills,” he says. “They are my team, and I’ll do anything I can to see them. Buffalo is where it’s at for me.”

After all, the Bills were going to Super Bowls when Tony was growing up in the 1990s. Besides, being a Bills season-ticket holder means he gets home often to see his mother, in Buffalo, and his sister, in Canandaigua. Sometimes he brings his own kids on those trips, so they get to see family, too.

Tony was in the military for 20 years, as a reservist and on active duty — in Afghanistan, in 2013-14, and in Saudi Arabia, in 2017-18. He joined the Army after graduation from Canandaigua Academy, in 2002, and since then he has earned a degree in radiologic technology and a master’s in health administration.

So why does a grown man dress up as Darth Vader for football games even when it’s not Halloween season?

“We all have a love for football, and we all have a love for 'Star Wars,' or at least I hope we would,” he says. “I figure if I can bring those two together, then I can bring a little bit of fun to the world. And I get to meet people, because I am actually very shy.”

But wait. Wasn’t Darth Vader the bad guy?

“Yeah, but he’s one of the greatest villains in history,” Tony says. “And who doesn’t love a good bad guy?”

Most fans seem to like his portrayal, he says. “Out of every 100 people I meet in the costume, there are only one or two who try to give me negative energy about it. The other 98 or 99 are loving it. I give out stickers of me to the kids, and they just glow. Bringing joy to the people: That’s why I do what I do.”

Why the secrecy? Well, the shy guy underneath the mask thinks some people might mock a man who does what he does.

“I still get nervous putting it on because there’s always the what-ifs. You know, like, what if people think it’s stupid or corny or whatever? You have to have an 'I don’t care' mentality.”

Sometimes people will heckle him and tell him to grow up. Twice over the years, drunken fans have whacked him hard atop his helmet, which hurts. It happened once at the Meadowlands when the Bills played the New York Jets, and once at home in Highmark. Both times security guards ushered out the offenders.

“That’s just not cool,” Tony says. “Treat others the way you want to be treated.”

When he returned from his deployment in Afghanistan, Tony says, he wanted to get back to being a rabid Bills fan: “And I wanted to do something different. I saw there were lots of superfans on a lot of different teams and I thought, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ But I wanted to make sure there wasn’t already a Vader in the Bills Mafia, because I didn’t want to imitate somebody.”

Originally he wore just the helmet with a cape and camouflage pants. But then, inspired by the elaborate costume of the late superfan Pancho Billa, “I decided to go with an all-out Vader look. And people have loved it ever since.”

Speaking of love, which franchise does Tony love more — "Star Wars," or the Buffalo Bills?

He hesitates. “That’s a tough one,” he says.

At last he decides: “I love them both equally.”

May the Bills be with you.