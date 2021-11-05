Erik Brady: Mark Maddox on recovery in Comeback Game, 'You've got to go get this'

“The only thing that went through my mind was, ‘You got to go get this. We need something. You got to get it.’ And I did.”

He hears about it from Bills fans often.

“They don’t forget,” he says.

But Maddox does: He has memory issues, which he believes are related to CTE. His recovered memory of his recovery comes from watching replays of it – and talking about it often. Otherwise, he says, he forgets large swaths of his life.

"People might say it’s old age, not CTE, but I just know there is a lot of stuff I should remember that I just don’t. The video helps a ton with the football stuff. But if I don’t see (plays) or talk about them for a while, it’s gone again. I remember more of the emotion than the details. And when you can’t put the details to it, it sucks.”

Maddox, 53, runs a nonprofit in Phoenix called the He1p Foundation – pronounced “Help One.” Its motto: “Helping One Child at a Time.” It raises money for scholarships and school supplies, among other things.

Maddox was back in Buffalo for a Bills alumni event in September, and his foundation joined with Hearts for the Homeless to serve free breakfasts outside the Buffalo Central Library.

“I am always happy to get back to Buffalo,” he says. “Whenever you can meet Bills fans, it’s amazing. And for them to get to meet a former player, they have a love and appreciation for everyone who has ever put on that uniform. It means something to them. And that means something to me.”

