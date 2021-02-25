Erik Brady: Longtime admirer followed Marty Schottenheimer to the letter

The news of Marty Schottenheimer’s death this month hit fans hard everywhere he had been.
They mourned in Cleveland, where he coached the Browns. They mourned in Kansas City, where he coached the Chiefs. They mourned in San Diego, where he coached the Chargers. They mourned in Washington, where he coached only one season.
And they mourned in Buffalo, where Schottenheimer played for the 1965 Bills, who won the American Football League championship, and the 1966 Bills, who lost to the Chiefs in the AFL title game for the chance to go to the first Super Bowl. It wouldn’t be the last time he missed out on one of those.
As it happens, Schottenheimer was also mourned in Syracuse, at the home of Jim Schofield, who has a personal connection. Schofield and Schottenheimer never met, but they shared something special – a uniform. Not just a number, but the actual jersey. (The number turns out to be a bit of a mystery.)
Today game-worn jerseys are collectors’ items. They are worth good money, and players might wear a new one every week. It wasn’t like that in the 1960s, when players would wear the same home-and-away jerseys for entire seasons. And in the late 1960s, the Bills gave away some of their well-used ones.
The lucky recipient was the club football team at Canisius College. Club teams differ from varsity teams in several important ways – no scholarships, few amenities – so sometimes they depend on the kindness of strangers. That’s how the Bills’ old uniforms became the Griffins’ new ones.
Schofield was a sophomore center for Canisius in 1969, when he was issued No. 59 – a blue jersey with white numerals rimmed in red. The name on the back: Schottenheimer.
Or at least that is how Schofield remembers it. Schottenheimer actually wore No. 56 for the Bills in 1965, 1966 and 1967, and No. 57 in 1968. (For the Boston Patriots, he wore No. 54 in 1969 and 1970.) Paul Guidry wore No. 59 for the Bills beginning in the 1966 season, but no one had that number in 1965, Schottenheimer’s rookie season. Perhaps the Bills had made one for Schottenheimer with No. 59 in 1965 and, for one reason or another, it never got used, or was used only in the preseason.
Schofield, at any rate, says he is certain of the name on the back. Here’s why: Canisius players were tasked with removing the names from their new jerseys. And in Schofield’s case, it was a big task: Schottenheimer led the league in lettering. His Buffalo teammates liked to razz him that for his name to fit across his back it had to go elbow to elbow.
So Schofield took a straight razor and began to remove the stitching on each of the 14 white letters with red piping. He got as far as the S and the C, but his fingers were nicked up and bleeding – with HOTTENHEIMER yet to go.
That’s when Kathlyn Ripple came to his rescue. She unstitched the remaining dozen letters with nary a nick. Kathlyn was a nursing student at D’Youville College. Last summer, she and Schofield celebrated 50 years of marriage.
“Who knew all these years later we’d still be laughing about it?” she says. “I sew, and I used a seam ripper. Very carefully – no blood.”
Elbow to elbow is a good joke, but Kathlyn says the name really did go from shoulder seam to shoulder seam. Such matters were not an issue in the NFL, which didn’t get around to names on jerseys until 1970, when the two leagues merged. (If only Canisius had put names on jerseys, Schofield could have kept the first four letters of Schottenheimer.)
Schofield, an ardent supporter of Canisius athletics, makes the drive from Syracuse often enough to put more than 20,000 miles annually on his Subaru Forester. (The license plate: JIM 59.) Last year he and his brother Dave were honored with the Rev. Paul Dugan Award for those who make significant contributions to Canisius athletics. You can often see Jim at Griffs games in a variety of sports, wearing his trademark blue-and-gold scarf.
His favorite NFL team, of course, is the Bills. But for decades, his next favorite was whichever team Schottenheimer was coaching. There was much to cheer: Schottenheimer rang up 200 wins as an NFL coach, one of only eight who have ever done that. But for all his regular-season success – with records as good as 14-2 and 13-3 – his teams suffered a succession of heartbreaking losses in the playoffs, always shy of the Super Bowl.
The unsparing obituaries made much of this. The Washington Post’s online headline: “NFL coach whose teams wilted in the postseason dies at 77.” Ross Tucker, a former Bills offensive lineman who played for Schottenheimer in Washington, got angry at that. On Twitter he wrote: “How about who turned around FOUR separate franchises into winners.”
Schofield suffered with each playoff loss – always disappointed for Schottenheimer, never disappointed in him. “It was like watching the Bills lose those four Super Bowls,” he says. “You kept hoping the next time would be different.”
In 2014 came word that Schottenheimer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Schofield had lost his mother to the same terrible disease.
“I knew what he and his family would be facing,” Schofield says. “I prayed for them. And now I pray that Marty is at peace, and his family rejoices in the memories of Marty.”