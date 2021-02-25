Erik Brady: Longtime admirer followed Marty Schottenheimer to the letter

Schofield was a sophomore center for Canisius in 1969, when he was issued No. 59 – a blue jersey with white numerals rimmed in red. The name on the back: Schottenheimer.

Or at least that is how Schofield remembers it. Schottenheimer actually wore No. 56 for the Bills in 1965, 1966 and 1967, and No. 57 in 1968. (For the Boston Patriots, he wore No. 54 in 1969 and 1970.) Paul Guidry wore No. 59 for the Bills beginning in the 1966 season, but no one had that number in 1965, Schottenheimer’s rookie season. Perhaps the Bills had made one for Schottenheimer with No. 59 in 1965 and, for one reason or another, it never got used, or was used only in the preseason.

Schofield, at any rate, says he is certain of the name on the back. Here’s why: Canisius players were tasked with removing the names from their new jerseys. And in Schofield’s case, it was a big task: Schottenheimer led the league in lettering. His Buffalo teammates liked to razz him that for his name to fit across his back it had to go elbow to elbow.

So Schofield took a straight razor and began to remove the stitching on each of the 14 white letters with red piping. He got as far as the S and the C, but his fingers were nicked up and bleeding – with HOTTENHEIMER yet to go.