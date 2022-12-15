Erik Brady: Let there be peace on earth, and a Bills' Super Bowl victory

Tammy Boglione loves Christmas. She also loves the Buffalo Bills. That’s why she has a Bills Christmas tree.

“It makes me happy,” she says. “I never take it down until the season is over.”

And by this, she doesn’t mean Christmas season.

Her three-foot tree is artificial, like the turf at Highmark Stadium, and white, like the snow that falls there. And she festoons it each year with two dozen ornaments, all of them Bills themed.

She bought her newest ornament at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on her drive back home to Canandaigua from Detroit after the Bills beat the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. This ornament is made of wood and has an image of Jim Kelly, who has a special place in her heart. When Tammy married Ted Boglione, in August 2002, they spent half of their honeymoon on Cape Cod – and the other half in Canton for Kelly’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

“I’m a big fan,” Tammy says. “What can I say?”

She wasn’t always a big fan. Growing up in Sodus, near Rochester, she mostly didn’t pay attention while her father and brothers watched Bills games fanatically. Then came the Super Bowl years, and Tammy began to watch more closely. Pretty soon, she was hooked.

“Now, I’m all in,” she says. “We’re season-ticket holders and we go to every home game, and we usually go to one or two road games, too.”

Last year, she and Ted went to Jacksonville and saw the Bills lose ruinously. This year, they went to New Jersey and saw the New York Jets upset the Bills.

"So when we went to Detroit,” she says, “I thought to myself, ‘If we lose this one, we can’t go to road games anymore.’ But we won, so we can keep going.”

Tammy has fond memories of the Comeback Game against the Houston Oilers, when the Bills erased a 32-point deficit and won a wild wild-card playoff game in overtime at Rich Stadium following the 1992 season. She was there with her first husband – at eight months pregnant.

"We never once thought about leaving early,” Tammy says. “I’m an optimist. I always have hope.”

Her daughter, Taylor, will turn 30 on Feb. 12. As it happens, that’s the date for this season’s Super Bowl – and Tammy harbors high hopes for a double celebration. She only wishes her father could have lived to see what she Bill-ieves will be the Bills’ first Super Bowl victory.

He died in 2019. When Tammy went down to his home in Florida to get his affairs in order, she found drawers full of Bills T-shirts and polo shirts. She couldn’t bear to throw them away, so she had a quilt made of them – with one Syracuse Orange T-shirt among a sea of Bills’ red, white and blue. The quilt keeps her warm. So do the memories.

Tammy, 60, is a hairdresser who’s been at it for 42 years. Ted is retired from the Army Corps of Engineers in Buffalo.

“People would say to him, ‘You make the drive to Buffalo every day for work – and then, on your day off, you drive back for the Bills?’ And we would just say, ‘Oh, yes, we know that route very well.’ ”

Tammy inherited her father’s home in Lake Alfred, Fla. She and Ted enjoy quick getaways there from Western New York winters. This time, they say they’ll go in mid-February. They wouldn’t dream of going earlier.

“We plan our lives around the Bills,” she says. “And we figure the parade in Buffalo will be a couple of days after the Super Bowl.”

That would make it Feb. 14, God willing – and after so much Bills heartbreak, what could be more perfect than a victory parade on Valentines Day?

“Yeah,” Tammy says, “and it’s Jim Kelly’s birthday, too.”

In the meantime, she can always gaze upon her Bills tree.

“This is the year,” she says. “I always have hope.”

Christmas, after all, is the season of same.