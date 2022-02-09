Erik Brady: John Stofa, the original Cincinnati Bengal, traces roots back to University at Buffalo

He did not play for the rest of that season, though he recovered enough to practice with the scout team later in the year. That’s when Paul Brown visited Miami.

“Everybody thought he was coming down to see Rick Norton,” Stofa said on the podcast. “After he leaves, George Wilson says to me, ‘John, Paul Brown was down here to see you and he liked what he saw, so don’t be surprised if you get a call.’ Well, Paul did call — and they traded a first and a second round choice to Miami for me.”

Stofa played in 10 of the 14 games for the baby Bengals the next season. They went 3-11, not bad for an expansion team. Their second win came at the expense of the Bills. Their first win, against the Denver Broncos, featured the first TD pass in Bengals history — Stofa to Bob Trumpy for 58 yards. Stofa talked about that pass on the podcast, though he remembered it as a 70-yard play:

“Trumpy tells the story, ‘Remember that 70-yard touchdown you got credit for, where you passed three yards and I ran 67?’ And I said, ‘Trumpy, you never ran 67 yards in your whole life.’ ”