Erik Brady: John Stofa, the original Cincinnati Bengal, traces roots back to University at Buffalo

John Stofa, the first player in Cincinnati Bengals history, is rooting for them to win the Super Bowl.
“I am, I am,” he says by phone from his home in Mason, Ohio. “That would be nice, wouldn’t it?”
He fondly remembers his time as quarterback for the Bengals in 1968 — and also for the University at Buffalo, in the early 1960s.
“Those were very good days,” he says. “We did all right.”
Stofa’s story is one of passing and of perseverance. It begins in Johnstown, Pa., where he played football, basketball and baseball at Bishop McCort High School. He thought baseball was his best sport, so his girlfriend asked her father to watch him play. Her dad, Frank Oceak, was the longtime third base coach of the Pittsburgh Pirates. His verdict: “You might want to tell him to stick to football.”
Stofa offers a rejoinder across the years: “I got even with him. I married his daughter.”
Stofa is nearing 80 now and is still married to that high school sweetheart, Katie Stofa. She says her husband of 58 years suffers from Parkinson’s and can’t speak on the phone for extended periods anymore. But some years ago he gave a wide-ranging interview to Mike Goodpaster, founder of The Grueling Truth Sports Network, on a podcast called the NFL Legends Show.
Stofa’s pro football career might fall short of legendary — he played parts of six seasons in the AFL, NFL and WFL — but legends such as Paul Brown and Don Shula are part of his story. Brown is the one who traded for Stofa from the Miami Dolphins in 1967, which is how he came to be the first player on Cincinnati’s 1968 AFL expansion team. Stofa revels in that distinction. To this day, his Ohio license plates say: 1ST BNGL. That’s how he often signs autographs, too.
Stofa picked UB because the other colleges recruiting him would let him play only football, and he wanted to play baseball and basketball, too. UB would allow him to play two sports as a freshman, he says, and then three beginning as a sophomore if his grades were good. He played football and baseball for four seasons — and basketball for two or three, as he recalls.
“At Buffalo, we played I think like a Big East schedule,” he said on the podcast. “We played Boston College. We played Syracuse. We played Army one year. We played Villanova. So we had a pretty good schedule.”
The Bulls went 5-3-1 in 1962, his junior year, and 6-3 in 1963, when he was a senior. Still, he went undrafted by the NFL and AFL. “I thought Buffalo was going to draft me,” he said on the podcast. “I was sitting in their backyard.”
He signed instead with the Daytona Beach Thunderbirds in the Southern Professional Football League. The coach there, Bud Asher, later told Sports Illustrated that he had seen film of the 1962 Buffalo-Colgate game in which Stofa completed a long TD pass in a snowstorm. “I figured a boy who could lay in a pass like that,” Asher said, “would be a heller in sunshine.”
Katie remembers that Colgate game well because she sat freezing in the bleachers at Rotary Field. “They had so much snow they had to scrape the field,” she says. “It was unbelievable. But that’s what you do when you’re in love.”
Stofa got $100 a game to play for the Thunderbirds in 1964 and 1965. He was throwing 50 passes a game, as he recalls it, and they won two championships. That got him a 10-day trial, in 1966, with the expansion Dolphins, but they released him. The Pittsburgh Steelers offered a tryout, but they released him, too.
So he took a job teaching elementary school in Daytona Beach while playing for the Lakeland Brahmans of the North American Football League. Then, midway through Miami’s inaugural season, he got a call from the Dolphins. Their quarterback, Rick Norton, a first-round pick, had a broken jaw. And coach George Wilson Sr. needed a backup for the new starter, George Wilson Jr.
“I couldn’t tell them right away that I’d come,” Stofa told Sports Illustrated. “I had a teaching contract, and it wouldn’t have been ethical to leave without a release. But the school board was nice about it. I knew I had to try once more.”
Stofa sat for seven games. Then, with Wilson Jr. out for the season finale at the Orange Bowl, backup Dick Wood got a sore arm warming up. Stofa was told he would start five minutes before kickoff. And he had the game of his life — 307 yards passing and four touchdowns — as the Dolphins beat the Houston Oilers, 29-28.
At training camp the next season, Stofa earned the starting job over a hotshot rookie from Purdue named Bob Griese. Wilson Sr. said he chose Stofa not because he was the most talented, but because “he picks up the team. The club plays for him, and that’s what a quarterback is for.”
In the season opener, Stofa hit ex-Bill Joe Auer for a 45-yard pass on Miami’s first offensive play. Two plays later, Stofa ran around right end for an eight-yard touchdown. It felt like he was picking up right where he left off the season before. But on the next series, disaster.
“I drop back to pass, somebody missed a block up front, and I get hit high and I get hit low and my cleats stay in the turf,” Stofa said on the podcast. “And I get twisted around and I have a broken ankle.”
He did not play for the rest of that season, though he recovered enough to practice with the scout team later in the year. That’s when Paul Brown visited Miami.
“Everybody thought he was coming down to see Rick Norton,” Stofa said on the podcast. “After he leaves, George Wilson says to me, ‘John, Paul Brown was down here to see you and he liked what he saw, so don’t be surprised if you get a call.’ Well, Paul did call — and they traded a first and a second round choice to Miami for me.”
Stofa played in 10 of the 14 games for the baby Bengals the next season. They went 3-11, not bad for an expansion team. Their second win came at the expense of the Bills. Their first win, against the Denver Broncos, featured the first TD pass in Bengals history — Stofa to Bob Trumpy for 58 yards. Stofa talked about that pass on the podcast, though he remembered it as a 70-yard play:
“Trumpy tells the story, ‘Remember that 70-yard touchdown you got credit for, where you passed three yards and I ran 67?’ And I said, ‘Trumpy, you never ran 67 yards in your whole life.’ ”
The next year, Bengals rookie Greg Cook won the starting job, and Stofa went back to Miami as a free agent. He played for the Dolphins in 1969 and again in 1970, when their new coach was Shula. In 1971, Broncos coach Lou Saban — the once and future Bills coach — brought Stofa to Denver, but he never played a down for them. And that was the end of his NFL career.
Ah, but in 1974 he signed with the Jacksonville Sharks of the World Football League to be a quarterback — and the quarterback coach. The head coach was Bud Asher, his old coach at Daytona Beach, who had spotted a diamond in the snow all those years earlier in that Colgate game. Stofa threw only five passes for the Sharks — Kay Stephenson, a future Bills coach, threw 150 — and the franchise folded before the end of the season. Still, Stofa set what may be an unofficial pro football record by playing in the inaugural seasons of three pro teams: Dolphins, Bengals and Sharks.
Add it all up and Stofa threw for 1,758 yards in his AFL/NFL career, with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He had four seasons in Miami and just one in Cincinnati, but he made his forever home in Ohio. Of course he did: that’s where he is The Original.
As it happens, Katie Stofa called back some hours after our brief interview with John this week. He had something else he wanted to say. How many other three-sport athletes, he wondered, has the University at Buffalo had over the years?
Whatever that number might be, one might also wonder how many of those went on to play at the big-league level?
Heck, that might make John Stofa a UB Original, too.