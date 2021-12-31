Erik Brady: John Madden came out on top in almost everything. But there was a Monday night in Buffalo in 1974 ...

F. Scott Fitzgerald famously said there are no second acts in American lives. John Madden is a one-man refutation.
He had a first act as a Super Bowl-winning coach. He had a second act as a beloved broadcaster. And he had a third act as the name of a video game.
Madden came to Buffalo (where Fitzgerald once lived) a few times as a broadcaster, but only once as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. And, oh my, was that a game for the ages.
Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson hit wide receiver Ahmad Rashad on two TD passes in the last two minutes. Raiders kicker George Blanda missed a long field goal as time expired. And the Bills held on to beat the Oakland Raiders, 21-20, in their 1974 season opener.
Did we mention that all this came on "Monday Night Football," with Howard Cosell bearing witness in his canary-colored ABC blazer?
Cosell presided over Monday nights with self-important bombast. What he couldn’t know was that the losing coach that night would one day surpass him as the most important broadcaster in NFL history.
Madden did this by being the anti-Cosell: He brought the bombast, but with none of the self-regard. If Cosell was the color commentator America loved to hate, Madden emerged as the one we loved to love.
None of that was foreseeable at Rich Stadium on Sept. 16, 1974. Oakland took a 13-7 lead into halftime, and the sellout crowd of 79,876 watched uneasily as O.J. Simpson limped to the locker room on a sprained right ankle. He would not return.
The Raiders took their 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter, and that’s where it stood with two minutes to play.
What came next was among the most dizzying array of mood swings in Bills history:
• Rashad catches low throw on 8-yard TD pass with 1:56 to play. Crowd goes wild. Bills 14, Raiders 13.
• Oakland goes three-and-out and punts. Buffalo takes possession on its own 31. Fullback Jim Braxton fumbles on first down. Art Thoms scoops it up and rumbles 29 yards for the score with 1:04 left. Crowd goes silent. Raiders 20, Bills 14.
• Ferguson leads Bills on 72-yard drive. Rashad gets inside cornerback Willie Brown for 13-yard TD slant with 26 seconds left. Crowd goes wild again. Bills 21, Raiders 20.
• Quarterback Ken Stabler drives Raiders swiftly into Bills territory. Six seconds remain. Blanda, one day shy of 47 years old, lines up for 50-yard try but comes up short. Crowd goes wild into the night, and into history.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” says Chuck Maryan, then a Bills ball boy. “The place was packed. The Raiders had Stabler and Blanda and [Fred] Biletnikoff. And Cosell was there, too. He made it exciting all by himself.”
Under coach Lou Saban, the Bills had a dress code of jacket and tie for team travel, Maryan recalls. Only before the infrequent home Monday-night games could he compare that with other teams; the visitors would arrive on Sunday evening and go from the airport to Rich Stadium for a walk-through practice.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Maryan says, arrived in 1973 all wearing blue blazers, gray pants, and black shoes – as uniform as their uniforms.
Then, for the 1974 game, Madden’s Raiders showed up in a hodgepodge of T-shirts and shorts. “One gigantic lineman,” Maryan says, “wore bib overalls with no shirt and shower thongs.”
The newspaper stories after Madden’s death told how he had only two rules: Be on time, and play hard. Any more rules than that, he figured, and they’re only going to get broken. He didn’t bother with dress codes. He let his players be themselves.
And when Madden moved into the broadcast booth, he followed his own lead – by always being himself.
Often that meant talking about food. Take this example from a 1996 broadcast, Cowboys at Bills:
“They’ve got two famous things to eat here. Beef on wiki and chicken wings.”
Yes, Madden pronounced it not as weck (correct) or as wick (commonly incorrect) but as wiki (adorably incorrect).
“I tell you,” he added, “these people in Buffalo know how to eat.”
Just as John Madden knew how to be on TV. And how to coach. And how to give voice to a video game.
A life in three acts.