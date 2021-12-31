Erik Brady: John Madden came out on top in almost everything. But there was a Monday night in Buffalo in 1974 ...

F. Scott Fitzgerald famously said there are no second acts in American lives. John Madden is a one-man refutation.

He had a first act as a Super Bowl-winning coach. He had a second act as a beloved broadcaster. And he had a third act as the name of a video game.

Madden came to Buffalo (where Fitzgerald once lived) a few times as a broadcaster, but only once as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. And, oh my, was that a game for the ages.

Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson hit wide receiver Ahmad Rashad on two TD passes in the last two minutes. Raiders kicker George Blanda missed a long field goal as time expired. And the Bills held on to beat the Oakland Raiders, 21-20, in their 1974 season opener.

Did we mention that all this came on "Monday Night Football," with Howard Cosell bearing witness in his canary-colored ABC blazer?

Cosell presided over Monday nights with self-important bombast. What he couldn’t know was that the losing coach that night would one day surpass him as the most important broadcaster in NFL history.