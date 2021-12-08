Erik Brady: Joe Ferguson reflects on 1974 game the Bills won without completing a pass

Bills 16, Jets 12.

Erik Brady: Buffalo hoops legends come home to give thanks “It’s a fellowship and a rejuvenation of what athletics has brought to our lives and to the community," said Buffalo hoops hero Gil Hargrave.

The wind blew off Lake Erie that day at a steady 20 miles per hour, with gusts of more than 40 miles per hour. This was late September, with temperatures in the 60s, so the cold was not an issue, as it was Monday. The problem was, instead, the relentless rain, which came down sideways in the unforgiving gale.

“I’m going to be upfront with you, and a little modest here, but I honestly believe in our game the weather was worse,” Ferguson says by phone from his home in Lake Fork, Texas. “The wind was just as bad, but we had rain coming down so hard. And it was not dropping straight out of the sky. It was coming down at an angle and hitting you in the eye.”

Ferguson figures the footballs weighed at least a pound heavier than normal in all that rain.

“You had to be aware of ball security at all times,” he says. “Just taking the snap clean was an issue.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He still marvels at being the winning quarterback without completing a pass.

Erik Brady: Search for 'not ever victorious team' spawned a diehard love for the Buffalo Bills Keita Nakagawa lives in Tokyo and loves the Buffalo Bills. How he came to be a Bills fan from afar is a story about Buffalo – and the Buffaloes.

“I made history,” he says. “Or at least the team did. And we won.”