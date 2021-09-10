Erik Brady: In other NFL cities, fans cheer for the uniforms. In Buffalo, we are cheering for ourselves

We like to think our favorite players take on the personality of our city. We said it of Jim Kelly back in the day, and we say it of Josh Allen now. This is mostly a matter of projection. Kelly grew up in Western Pennsylvania, and Allen in Northern California. We love them because they wore that bison on their helmets. And that makes them us.

Jerry Seinfeld had a great bit about the absurdity of this sort of magical thinking. It aired on a 1995 episode of “Seinfeld,” and is often misremembered as “rooting for the laundry,” though he didn’t actually say it that way. Here is his classic riff:

“Loyalty to any one sports team is pretty hard to justify, because the players are always changing, the team can move to another city. You’re actually rooting for the clothes, when you get right down to it. You know what I mean? You are standing and rooting for your clothes to beat the clothes from another city.”

This sounds as if it might be a joke about disloyal free agents who move from team to team, or disloyal team owners who move from city to city. But it is really a joke about sports fans – short for fanatics, remember – who mistake the laundry for the person.