Erik Brady: How 'Wide Right' inspired formation of Bills Backers Club in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine – Cory Plummer is a Buffalo Bills fan unlike any other. He has no ties to our fair city other than this: He felt bad about Wide Right. And, against all odds, thus began his love affair with Buffalo.
Thirty years later, he is the kind of Bills nut who builds an outdoor theater in his backyard to watch Bills games on satellite TV. That’s what he did just the other day when the Bills crushed the Washington Football Team 43-21.
Erik Brady: In other NFL cities, fans cheer for the uniforms. In Buffalo, we are cheering for ourselves
The NFL has 32 teams. Fans in all of its cities want their teams to win, of course, but there is one thing that sets Buffalo apart.
This is the unlikely story of a football fan who lives in New England but picked the Bills as his team instead of the Patriots. Had he gone the other way, he could have celebrated six Super Bowl titles in the past couple of decades, instead of – not to put too fine a point on it – none. Doesn’t he regret that?
“Never,” he says, sounding a little insulted at the question.
Plummer was a college student working at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 27, 1991, when the Bills met the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV. More than 100 million people watched on TV. Plummer wasn’t one of them; he was slinging chicken most of that night. But as the game was winding down, he found it on the radio and listened to the ending as he mopped the store floor. And that’s when – well, you know: Giants 20, Bills 19.
Erik Brady: Red and blue may define and divide our nation, but on autumn Sundays, it unites Bills fans
We can get back to a day when the worldview of our seatmates is something of which we are blissfully unaware.
“I didn’t really care who won, but I felt bad about how it ended,” Plummer says. “I thought, ‘Wow, what an awful way to lose.’ So the next year I kind of had my eyes on the Bills. And then they made the Super Bowl again. And they lost again, but I really liked how they kept coming back.”
Before Plummer knew it, he was hooked. He loved the Bills, even though he had never set foot in Western New York and didn’t know a soul there.
So in 2003 he and his girlfriend, Kim, who is now his wife, took a trip to Orchard Park to see the Bills play the Houston Texans. The Texans won 12-10, as the Bills failed to score a touchdown, reaching 10 points in unconventional fashion, with two field goals and two safeties. But that desultory showing did not dissuade Plummer from appreciating his pilgrimage.
Before the game, he and Kim toured the Bills fieldhouse. There they found a booth that displayed Bills Backers chapters across the country. Maine didn’t have one.
“I remember saying, ‘Well, that’s too bad,’ ” Plummer says. “And Kim said, ‘Why don’t you start one?’ ”
Beebe remembers each of his four like it was, well, not yesterday, but maybe the day before yesterday.
So he did. Plummer is president of the Bills Backers of Maine. For years, he and other fans would meet weekly at a Bills bar in Portland. But over time, as the Bills failed to make the playoffs year after year, some of the other patrons stopped coming. And then Plummer stopped coming, too – though he never stopped watching.
“I don’t drink, and I didn’t really like spending money at a bar for soda all afternoon,” Plummer says. “My wife did the math, and she said for what we were spending every week at the bar, it would be a lot cheaper to get the DirecTV package. And who am I to fight with math?”
Plummer owns his own home-entertainment company, which installs video and home theaters. So he built one for himself in his own backyard to watch the Bills. There’s a big smoker on the patio to prepare the food, too, and it smells like heaven.
Plenty of other Bills fans in Maine still meet at a sports bar in Portland called Rivalries, which rocked with cries of “Hey, eh, eh, eh,” as the Bills piled on the points Sunday. Ryan Hinckley grew up in East Amherst but lives now in Saco, Maine. He wore a Bills Mafia T-shirt and says he is a regular at Rivalries, which devotes nearly all of its spacious upstairs barroom to Bills fans.
Plummer lives in Gray, 18 miles from Portland. Most of the football fans he knows root for the Patriots, of course, including his father. His next-door neighbor is a Miami Dolphins fan. And somehow he is Buffalo to the bone.
McDole anchored a smothering defense that led the Bills to AFL championships in 1964 and 1965. The Bills’ defense of that era went 17 games without allowing a rushing touchdown, which remains a record unlikely to be broken.
“Twitter has brought me closer to Bills Mafia,” he says. “Got to be something like 90 percent of my follows are Bills-related.”
Perhaps you remember the song from the musical “My Fair Lady” that goes, “The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain.”
Cue the music for a new version: “His domain in Maine is plainly full of pain.”
Except that this season just might be the one that redeems all that pain: Wide Right, made right. Plummer sure hopes so.