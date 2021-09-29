Erik Brady: How 'Wide Right' inspired formation of Bills Backers Club in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine – Cory Plummer is a Buffalo Bills fan unlike any other. He has no ties to our fair city other than this: He felt bad about Wide Right. And, against all odds, thus began his love affair with Buffalo.

Thirty years later, he is the kind of Bills nut who builds an outdoor theater in his backyard to watch Bills games on satellite TV. That’s what he did just the other day when the Bills crushed the Washington Football Team 43-21.

This is the unlikely story of a football fan who lives in New England but picked the Bills as his team instead of the Patriots. Had he gone the other way, he could have celebrated six Super Bowl titles in the past couple of decades, instead of – not to put too fine a point on it – none. Doesn’t he regret that?

“Never,” he says, sounding a little insulted at the question.

Plummer was a college student working at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 27, 1991, when the Bills met the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV. More than 100 million people watched on TV. Plummer wasn’t one of them; he was slinging chicken most of that night. But as the game was winding down, he found it on the radio and listened to the ending as he mopped the store floor. And that’s when – well, you know: Giants 20, Bills 19.