Erik Brady: From Bills to Chiefs to Bills, and the unique player-sharing deal of Mike Mercer

The kicker who had the unenviable task of filling Gogolak’s cleats in 1966 was Booth Lusteg. The Bills signed Mercer just in case and put him on their developmental squad as a backup should Lusteg falter. Then, on Oct. 3, 1966, the Bills beat the Chiefs, 29-14, in Kansas City. That day Lusteg made three field goals – and Chiefs kicker Tommy Brooker got hurt. After the game, right there at the midfield handshake, Chiefs coach Hank Stram and Bills coach Joel Collier worked out a crazy deal.

Buffalo lent Mercer to Kansas City for the rest of the season in return for a fifth-round draft choice. Then the Bills could take Mercer back for the 1967 season, if they chose. Remarkably, the AFL went along with it.

Two weeks later, the Bills had reason to regret the loan. Lusteg missed three field goals in four attempts in a 17-17 tie with the San Diego Chargers. The last miss – from 23 yards with six seconds to play – is the most infamous regular-season miss in Bills history. Legend has it that three Bills fans mugged Lusteg as he walked on Delaware Avenue after the game.