Erik Brady: Friends say goodbye to longtime Bills fan who died of cancer with tailgate, and great memories

The first Buffalo Bills game that Dominic Militello attended was more fairy tale than football. The Bills beat the Los Angeles Raiders, 51-3, to get to their first Super Bowl. Dom was 10 years old – and hooked for life.
A generation later he bought season tickets. Never mind that by then he lived in Brooklyn. What’s 375 miles among friends? For him, it was always more about the friends than the football anyway. So every autumn Sunday, he and some of his old pals from City Honors School tailgated with joy in a grassy lot along the woodsy edge of Smokes Creek. Then, a couple of years ago, the drive got shorter for him when he moved back to Buffalo.
Dom died Thursday, at age 40. He had been diagnosed, months earlier, with cancer of the duodenum. The other day, when word spread that the end was near, his friends came from near and far to say their goodbyes.
Such moments are always hard, and harder still in a pandemic. Visitors could be with Dom only one, or sometimes two, at a time. The hospice in Cheektowaga has nicely appointed waiting rooms, but Covid has closed them. Nor could his friends wait in the parking lot. So they found a nearby park instead. They were 20 or so grieving friends – in from New York City, North Carolina and points between – waiting for their turn at his bedside.
And then they did something so Buffalo as to beggar belief. They honored their dear friend in the best way they knew: They tailgated.
They ate Wegmans subs, and drank Labatt Blue, and told stories about the guy who had brought them all together at that moment, and in so many other moments through the years.
“Dom was a genius at a tailgate,” says Will Creeley, who drove in from South Jersey, near Philadelphia. “He either knew everybody there or soon would. And that’s a gift.”
Will came to City Honors for ninth grade in the mid-1990s. Dom had already been there for middle school and seemed to know everyone, yet went out of his way to make the new kid feel welcome.
“He was this larger-than-life, gregarious guy,” Will says. “It was impossible not to like him. I was kind of shy, and when you’re shy and someone gives you that warm blast of attention, it’s the best thing in the world. So Dom became my friend, and then my bridge to all of his friends. And away we went.”
Away they went, after high school, to New York, where Dom graduated from Fordham and Will from New York University. They stayed, found jobs, and would spend autumn Sundays at McFadden’s, the Bills bar in Manhattan. They’d have a good time, but it wasn’t the same as Orchard Park. So, in 2008, Dom and Will bought season tickets and commuted from Brooklyn for the games – and, of course, the tailgates.
Peter Shanley, another City Honors pal, would fly in from San Francisco for three games a year. Bart Roberts joined the season-ticket gang in 2011, at Dom’s insistence. They’d met playing youth hockey and then were middle schoolers at City Honors. When Bart went to Canisius for high school, they might well have lost touch, except that Dom wouldn’t allow it.
“What I will always take with me,” Bart says, “is how committed he was to friendship – doing all the little things that so many of us don’t.”
Dom met the love of his life, Carly Missico, in Brooklyn in 2007. They were Buffalo-born, and in 2014 they got married in the Ellicott Square Building. Their son, Valentin, was born in 2018, in New York. And in 2019, they moved home to Buffalo. Life was good. Until it wasn’t.
Dom was diagnosed in 2020. He turned 40 on Nov. 16 – the mayor proclaimed it “Dominic Militello Day” in Buffalo – and dozens of friends gathered in his backyard for a rollicking, Covid-safe party. They hoped it wasn’t a last hurrah but knew deep down it could be.
Many of the same people who partied with Dom that night tailgated for him Wednesday. One by one, they got the call to go see him. And then they returned to Stiglmeier Park.
“That was a real salve, a real balm to be with friends after the shock of seeing him in that state,” Will says. “Dominic was always tall and strong, and seeing someone close to the end in that way, it is searing. But to be together and talk about him, tailgating in the sun, was about as good a way to remember him as we could find. The cruel irony is Dom would have absolutely loved to be there with all of us.”
Will is the son of Robert Creeley, the late poet who taught at the University at Buffalo.
“My old man, he was not a sports fan until he had me, a young boy who was into football and hockey,” Will says. “One thing that has seen me through in my life is the way sports bring folks together and provide a common set of references. Dom and I would have stayed friends without that, but it was sure terrific to have a reason to see him, to get in a car with him and drive seven hours to Buffalo for Bills games. I’m grateful for the time we had.”
Will and the others will keep their season tickets, of course: Section 308, on the sunny side of the stadium. Someone else will sit in Dom’s seat in the season to come, but when Valentin is old enough, that seat will be his. “That’s as it should be,” says Peter, Val’s godfather.
Dom walked away from his first Bills game, in the euphoria of 51-3, with a big vinyl banner that someone left behind: “The Road to the Super Bowl Goes Through Buffalo.” He kept it all these years, moving it with him wherever he went – rolled up in the recesses of a succession of closets, waiting for the day when he could unfurl it once more at a latter-day AFC Championship Game in Buffalo. Dom won’t get to do that. Maybe Valentin will.
“We’ll have it ready to be deployed,” Will says. “It will be in good hands.”