Erik Brady: Friends say goodbye to longtime Bills fan who died of cancer with tailgate, and great memories

They ate Wegmans subs, and drank Labatt Blue, and told stories about the guy who had brought them all together at that moment, and in so many other moments through the years.

“Dom was a genius at a tailgate,” says Will Creeley, who drove in from South Jersey, near Philadelphia. “He either knew everybody there or soon would. And that’s a gift.”

Will came to City Honors for ninth grade in the mid-1990s. Dom had already been there for middle school and seemed to know everyone, yet went out of his way to make the new kid feel welcome.

“He was this larger-than-life, gregarious guy,” Will says. “It was impossible not to like him. I was kind of shy, and when you’re shy and someone gives you that warm blast of attention, it’s the best thing in the world. So Dom became my friend, and then my bridge to all of his friends. And away we went.”

Away they went, after high school, to New York, where Dom graduated from Fordham and Will from New York University. They stayed, found jobs, and would spend autumn Sundays at McFadden’s, the Bills bar in Manhattan. They’d have a good time, but it wasn’t the same as Orchard Park. So, in 2008, Dom and Will bought season tickets and commuted from Brooklyn for the games – and, of course, the tailgates.