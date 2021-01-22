Erik Brady: Former Chiefs kicker Connor Barth rooting for Bills, like always

Connor Barth roots for the Buffalo Bills. That’s not unusual. Many people do.
He roots for them though he has never lived in Buffalo, which is not so unusual, either. Many people with parents from Buffalo grow up as Bills fans from afar.
But Barth, 34, is the rarest sort of Bills fan in one key respect: he roots for them even against teams he played for.
Take this Sunday: Barth was once a placekicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, and yet will root hard for the Bills to beat his former team in the AFC championship game.
“I’m a Bills fan through and through,” he says. “That’s the way I was raised.”
And if the Bills win Sunday, he will root for them in the Super Bowl against either Green Bay or Tampa Bay, though the Buccaneers are another team he played for. Twice.
“I never played for the Bills,” Barth says, “but they’re in my blood.”
His father, Tom, was a center on good football teams at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in the 1970s. His mother, Sue, grew up in Orchard Park in a family that had Bills season tickets. The two met at The Locker Room, a long-gone Buffalo bar near Gates Circle, after a summertime softball game. Both of their sons, Connor and Casey, would grow up to kick for the University of North Carolina. And Connor would go on to play for four teams across 10 NFL seasons – Chiefs, Bucs, Denver Broncos, Bucs again, and Chicago Bears.
This season, he has watched all but one of the Bills’ 18 games with his parents, sometimes at their home in Wilmington, N.C., and sometimes at his Aunt Mary Pat’s home there. They keep a chicken-wing hat on the coffee table, and when the Bills score, one of them pulls it on and they all dance. Not just for touchdowns, either: Field goals mean a great deal by the Barth hearth.
The clan particularly enjoyed it when Tyler Bass, the Bills’ rookie kicker, made three field goals from 50 yards or more against the Arizona Cardinals. That tied a record held by five others – including Barth, who made his for the Buccaneers in a 2009 game in Miami against the Dolphins, who had released him months earlier in training camp.
“There’s only a few of us who have that record,” Barth says. “To see Bass do it was fantastic. I was super pumped. I know he had somewhat of a slow start, being a rookie, but he has come on as a huge asset for the Bills. His leg strength is insane – he makes 54- and 58-yarders that hit the net.”
Tom and Sue’s favorite NFL team was whichever one their son played for from 2008 to 2017, but before his career and after it, their team has always been the Bills. And they never had to choose between Buffalo and Barth’s team of the moment, because his teams never played a regular-season game against the Bills. The one time he kicked against them, in a 2014 preseason game, remains one of his fondest memories.
“My mom’s mother lived in Elma, and she wasn’t well enough to travel to see me play. But that day she got to see me kick in Buffalo. And she died later that year, so it was really a special moment," he says. "She got to come out on the field in her wheelchair and she got to meet (Bucs coach) Lovie Smith in the tunnel and she told him, ‘You take care of my grandson.’ And he said, ‘I will.’ ”
Barth made 82.8 percent of his field goal tries in his NFL career.
“Whenever I do a speech,” he says, “I always tell people that NFL stands for Nor For Long, so I feel pretty fortunate to get 10 years in. If you’re smart and take care of your money, with the pension and the 401(k) and all, you can be set up for a long time.”
Now, he works in residential real estate, building waterfront homes on the Intracoastal Waterway and the marshes around Wilmington.
“Always on some body of water,” he says. “Something calming about it. It puts me at ease. It feels like home. Buying land and designing houses is stressful and challenging – and so much fun.”
Barth played soccer growing up, but tried out for the JV football team as a favor to his father. By senior year, he was the kicker on USA Today’s All USA team. Then, as a true freshman at North Carolina, he kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to beat No. 4 Miami. Fans tore down both goalposts; it remains the only time the Tar Heels have beaten a team ranked that high.
“I can remember every single thing that happened that night,” he says. “On the loudspeaker, they were telling people, ‘Please keep the goalposts in the stadium.’ They still play that game on ESPN Classic, and they always show that kick before games when we play Miami. It’s funny how people still remember that.”
One of Barth’s earliest football memories is of a miss in a similar situation. He was 4 when his parents had a party for Super Bowl XXV, which ended in what has come to be known as "Wide Right."
“My father screamed," he says. "He was pretty upset. But now, as the father of a kicker, he respects and understands how hard it is to kick a football through those uprights. Especially in that situation.”
That game was played in Tampa. This season’s Super Bowl will be there, too. And if the Bills are in it, Barth hopes he and his father can go – especially if it is against the Bucs.
“We have always said that if the Bills go to a Super Bowl again, we would be there," he says. I still know some people in the Tampa organization, so maybe I can finagle and scoop up a couple tickets. Its going to be hard to pull off, with Covid and all, but it would be one of the coolest things ever to see a Super Bowl between a team I played for against the team I root for.”
Sunday, the Barth bunch will gather once again. They’ll watch the Chiefs, Barth’s first NFL team, against the Bills, his first NFL love. And with any luck, they’ll wear that chicken-wing hat and dance the night away.