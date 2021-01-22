Erik Brady: Former Chiefs kicker Connor Barth rooting for Bills, like always

“I can remember every single thing that happened that night,” he says. “On the loudspeaker, they were telling people, ‘Please keep the goalposts in the stadium.’ They still play that game on ESPN Classic, and they always show that kick before games when we play Miami. It’s funny how people still remember that.”

One of Barth’s earliest football memories is of a miss in a similar situation. He was 4 when his parents had a party for Super Bowl XXV, which ended in what has come to be known as "Wide Right."

“My father screamed," he says. "He was pretty upset. But now, as the father of a kicker, he respects and understands how hard it is to kick a football through those uprights. Especially in that situation.”

+2 Erik Brady: Congressional spokesman makes time for Bills fandom amid the upheaval Rich Luchette will watch the Buffalo Bills on Saturday the same way he watched their wild-card victory over the Indianapolis Colts – with one eye on the game, and the other on his phone.

That game was played in Tampa. This season’s Super Bowl will be there, too. And if the Bills are in it, Barth hopes he and his father can go – especially if it is against the Bucs.

“We have always said that if the Bills go to a Super Bowl again, we would be there," he says. I still know some people in the Tampa organization, so maybe I can finagle and scoop up a couple tickets. Its going to be hard to pull off, with Covid and all, but it would be one of the coolest things ever to see a Super Bowl between a team I played for against the team I root for.”