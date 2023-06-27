FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — L. Budd Thalman had three main accounts in his storied career in football public relations: Roger Staubach, O.J. Simpson and Joe Paterno.

“That’s a pretty big triumvirate right there,” he says.

True enough, though public life ended badly for two of them.

“Yeah, it certainly did,” Thalman says. “I’m sad about that.”

Staubach and Simpson are in the pro and college football halls of fame. Paterno is in the college hall. And now the man who repped each of them is getting some recognition of his own: Thalman, 87, will be among those receiving Awards of Excellence at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday and Thursday.

He was the Bills’ vice president for public relations from 1973 to 1986.

“I’m really honored because I was only in the NFL for 13 seasons,” he says. “Some of the other people being honored had 35 and 40 years.”

We are speaking in the living room of his gracious home in a golf community in Fredericksburg, Va., midway between Washington and Richmond. I’ve known Thalman since I was a Courier-Express sportswriter in the late 1970s and early 1980s, though until my recent visit we hadn’t seen each other in person for decades. I wondered if he still had the Life magazine cover that had hung on the wall of his office at Rich Stadium all those years ago.

Thalman led me into his den — and there was the framed, first-run copy of a 1963 Life magazine cover with Roger Staubach as quarterback at the Naval Academy. The cover is notable because it never appeared: the Kennedy assassination happened just as the issue was going to press.

“I remember asking the guy from Life if there was any way Roger wouldn’t be on the cover that week,” Thalman says. “And he said, ‘Only if there is some kind of national disaster.’ ”

The cover that never was shares wall space with other family photographs. There’s Thalman smiling with Paterno after Penn State won the national championship following the 1986 season. There’s Thalman with Simpson in the locker room at Shea Stadium moments after he set the single-season rushing record of 2,003 yards, in 1973. There are also photos of Thalman with Simpson and with Staubach at their 1985 inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“That was quite a class,” Thalman says. “Roger and O.J. and Joe Namath and Pete Rozelle. Glamorous group.”

The glamour of Simpson, of course, is long gone.

“Oh, I couldn’t believe it,” Thalman says of the 1994 murders for which Simpson was later found civilly liable. “The way I’ve had to do it is just to remember the Buffalo years. The rest I have trouble contemplating.”

Paterno was fired as coach of Penn State in November 2011 after the public learned of the sexual abuse crimes against boys committed years earlier by Jerry Sandusky, his former defensive coordinator. A university-commissioned investigation by a former director of the FBI concluded that Paterno had covered up the abuse. Thalman doesn’t believe that.

“Joe was some guy. Loved him," Thalman says. "That was a terrible, terrible tragedy at the end, not of his making. I was around Jerry Sandusky every day, and I would never in a million years have thought he was a pedophile. Never. A lot of people were around him and never knew. Joe would have never tolerated that. He was a man of moral character.”

Thalman was born and raised in Wheeling, W.Va. His father wanted him to be a dentist. He wanted to be a writer. His mother bought him his first typewriter.

“If you had ever told my father, God rest his soul, that I would end up anywhere near the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he would have died of absolute fright,” Thalman says, chuckling. “I was the worst athlete in the world.”

He was sports editor of the student paper at West Virginia University, where he covered Sam Huff on the Mountaineers football team and Hot Rod Hundley on the basketball team. Hundley’s last college game was in the 1957 NCAA tournament. “Yeah, they lost to Canisius,” Thalman says. He had no idea then that life would take him to Buffalo.

Fred Wyant, West Virginia’s quarterback in Thalman’s time, later became an NFL referee. “He worked many games in Buffalo over the years,” Thalman says. “Referees meet with the PR director before the game, and you establish a codeword in the event you need to contact the officials after the game for a comment. Our codeword was always ‘Mountaineer.’ ”

Thalman was in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at WVU. After his 1957 graduation, he worked one year for the Associated Press in Huntington, W.Va., and two years for the Army as a public relations officer. He joined the two-person bureau of the Associated Press in Annapolis, Md., and then the Naval Academy hired him as its sports information director. He was in that post for 11 years when he got a call from Bills General Manager Bob Lustig asking him to come to Buffalo for an interview.

Jack Horrigan, the Bills’ revered public relations man, was ill with cancer. Thalman was changing planes at the Pittsburgh airport when he read in the newspaper that Horrigan had died. Thalman called Lustig to see if they should postpone the interview.

“I told him, ‘I can turn around and go home and come back another time.’ And Bob said, ‘No, please come.’ ”

Thalman aced his initial interviews, then met with Bills owner Ralph Wilson in Detroit – and got the job. His first game with the Bills was also the first game they played at Rich Stadium, in 1973’s preseason opener. Bills fans didn’t yet know the back-road routes to Orchard Park, so they were all on the same main roads at the same time. The traffic that night remains legendary. Many fans didn’t arrive until halftime.

“Everybody is stuck on the freeway, and Ralph is telling me we have to delay the kickoff,” Thalman says. “And I told him, ‘Ralph, we can’t delay the kickoff, the game is on television.’ So we kick off on time – and (Washington’s) Herb Mul-Key runs it back for a touchdown.”

That was the season when Simpson broke the NFL rushing record. That locker-room photo in Thalman’s den shows him with his arm around Simpson just before O.J. said he wanted to take his entire offensive line to meet the news media in the interview room.

“He said, ‘I’m not going without them,’ ” Thalman says. “And I said, ‘Bring them on, bring them all on.’ So he did, (fullback Jim) Braxton, too. Everybody loved it, and somebody said to me, ‘Budd, this is a great public relations move.’ And I took full credit.”

Here is something for which Thalman does deserve full credit: the inspired nickname of that offensive line. He called them the Electric Company, because they turned on the Juice, as in O.J.’s nickname. (Thalman took the name from a PBS children’s show of the time.) Offensive lines rarely get their own monikers. (The exceptions are few: Fordham’s Seven Blocks of Granite of the 1930s and Washington’s Hogs of the late 1980s and early ’90s.)

Reggie McKenzie was the Electric Company’s leader. One day Thalman’s daughter, Kelly, came home and announced out of the blue that she was taking Reggie to show-and-tell. “So the next time I saw Reggie I said, ‘I know it’s your day off tomorrow, but I need a favor. Could you come to Orchard Park Elementary School?’ And he came. Years later, Kelly worked for the National Football Foundation when Reggie was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. And Reggie told her, ‘Kelly, I’m glad I could come to one of your programs again.’ ”

Thalman and his wife, Patricia, met in Annapolis. They have been married for 57 years and have three children – sons Mark and Scott in addition to Kelly – and five grandchildren.

Thalman raves about his family’s time in Orchard Park. “We lived in Eagle Heights, and it is the best neighborhood we ever lived in,” he says. “The people were great. The weather, on the other hand, was a struggle. But the people in Orchard Park were great. And we belonged to a great parish in Hamburg called St. Bernadette’s. Buffalo absolutely lives up to its motto of City of Good Neighbors.”

The Bills went 2-14 in 1984 and again in 1985. Thalman got a call in 1986 from the athletic director at Penn State; he needed a sports information director and asked if Thalman could recommend anyone. “And I said, ‘I have just the candidate for you.’ ”

He was tired of the losing in Buffalo. Penn State won the national championship in Thalman’s first season. He retired, in 2001, as associate athletic director for communications. By then he was already a member of the College Sports Information Directors Hall of Fame. And for good reason: He had practically invented what we know today as Heisman hype when he boosted Staubach’s candidacy for the trophy in 1963. When Staubach and Simpson went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame together, in 1985, they were the first Heisman winners to reach it.

“You know, I had them at all different stages of their lives,” Thalman says. “Had Roger as a young person. Had O.J. as an adult. And I had Joe as a senior.”

Paterno died in early 2012, only weeks after he was fired. Thalman mostly lost touch with Simpson over the years, even before the murders. He stays in contact with Staubach. He even helped organize a behind-the-scenes campaign for Staubach to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2018.

“Yeah, even when I’m retired, I’m still promoting,” Thalman says.

Staubach made the covers of Time and Sports Illustrated in 1963, if not of Life. “That would have been the Time Inc. trifecta,” Thalman says. “Not many get to do that.”

Thalman began his job with the Bills 50 years ago this summer and worked under five head coaches here: Lou Saban, Jim Ringo, Chuck Knox, Kay Stephenson and, briefly, Hank Bullough.

“All great guys,” Thalman says. “Lou was nothing but terrific to me. When we were at training camp, at Niagara (University), he and I would go play nine holes at Niagara Falls Country Club, then go for dinner in Lewiston. Lou was such a great guy to be around. Except on game days. He was a different human being on game days.”

The Bills game that still haunts Thalman was a playoff loss in San Diego following the 1980 season. The Bills led the Chargers, 14-13, approaching the two-minute warning. Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts threw a pass that Bills cornerback Charles Romes dropped. On the next play, Fouts threw a 50-yard TD pass to little-used wide receiver Ron Smith for the 20-14 victory.

“Romes had the ball in his hands,” Thalman says, holding out his own hands as if to say even he would have had it. “And then Ron Smith? I’d never heard of him.”

As luck would have it, Fouts is scheduled to be the emcee at the awards luncheon in Canton when Thalman is honored. “I’m going to tell him that Romes should have had that interception,” Thalman says, smiling ruefully.

He will bring with him an entourage of 16 family and friends. “This is really, really nice,” he says. “There are a lot of people who made contributions who are never getting a bust or a gold jacket. I’m not saying me, but there are a lot of deserving people who contributed.”

(Two of the other 16 who will be honored at a reception Wednesday and the luncheon Thursday also have Buffalo connections. Bob Reese, the longtime New York Jets trainer who got his start with the Bills, is among the athletic trainers who will be honored; this is the second year in which the hall is recognizing the contributions of assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel. Henry Kunttu, who worked for the Bills for 41 years, is among the film/video directors who will be honored in the first year for that category.)

To some degree, reporters and publicists are natural adversaries. Thalman always found a way to bridge that divide. I was a rookie reporter fresh out of college when I first met him, and Thalman treated me as if I’d been in the biz for years. He told me something then that I’ve never forgotten: He couldn’t always tell reporters everything he knew, he said, but he would never lie to us.

Who could ask for more?

Thalman was a pro’s pro — and now pro football’s hall will honor that. He will be greeted there by Joe Horrigan, who is the hall’s senior adviser and its former executive director. He is also the son of Jack Horrigan, the man Thalman succeeded with the Bills.

Even in Canton, all roads lead to Buffalo.