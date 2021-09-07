Erik Brady: Former Bills player Doug Goodwin's heart transplant gave life on a day when so much was lost

Doug Goodwin had a pair of prize possessions: His 1965 AFL championship ring and his new heart.

How he got the ring isn’t much of a story; he was a rookie fullback for the Buffalo Bills who busted a knee in training camp and never played a down of the ’65 season.

How he got the heart, though, is an astonishing story of life amid death, of the best of humanity amid the worst of it.

Goodwin’s heart transplant took place 20 years ago – on Sept. 11 – just as the twin towers of the World Trade Center fell. When he awoke in recovery the next day, images of the carnage played on TV. He thought it was a Godzilla movie. Doctors told him it was real, and what had happened.

Heart transplants are always medical miracles. This one was a miracle of timing, too. The heart came from a donor in Boston. The plane carrying it left from Logan airport. Minutes later, so did the two jets that would slam into the twin towers.

The turboprop carrying the heart was one of the last to land at Teterboro airport in New Jersey that day, before the nation’s air system shut down. And the ambulance carrying the heart was one of the last vehicles to cross the George Washington Bridge before it closed for three days.