Erik Brady: 'Fandemonium' broke out last time Bills beat Jets for AFC East, thanks to one very large paw

“They left a little gap on my side,” Fred said. “I figured if I turned sideways a little bit, I could squeeze through and get the ball.”

This is exactly what happened: A sideways Smerlas slid through in the middle of the Jets line and got his big paw on the ball.

“Freddie looked like Michael Jordan on that one,” Hull said.

The wind picked up as the game wore on. Leahy said the wind is what made him feel he had to kick the ball harder, which meant a lower trajectory, which meant Smerlas had a chance to reach it.

“I had a strange feeling we were going to block it,” Smerlas said. “It’s just something about this team. A few years ago we would have blocked it and they would have picked it up and run for a touchdown. But things have changed for the Buffalo Bills.”